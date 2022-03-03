2nd Antonov AN-225 will be completed and Russia will bear the cost, claims Ukroboronprom

The second Antonov An-225, stalled for decades





Even before there was the on-site conference on the situation of the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world’s biggest plane hit over the weekend at Gostomel Airport near Kiev, Ukraine’s defense industry conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, has already stated that the Ukrainian “Dream” (Mriya means Dream in the local language) will still fly again.

And this will happen from the conclusion of the second example, which began to be manufactured at the same time that the first plane went into operation, however, it was paralyzed due to the crisis of the Soviet Union and until today it rests unfinished.

Ukroboronprom is an association of multi-product companies in various sectors of the Ukrainian defense industry, and ANTONOV, manufacturer and operator of the AN-225, is part of the extensive list of dozens of companies in the conglomerate.

Since images of the hit hangar and the AN-225 on fire emerged on Sunday, February 27, Ukroboronprom has issued two communiqués, which you can see below, in full.

1st announcement

“The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation – the legendary AN-225 “Mriya”. It took place at Antonov airfield in Gostomel, near Kiev, where the plane was.





Its restoration will cost over 3 billion dollars and will take a lot of time. Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these costs.

Russia targets the Mriya as a symbol of Ukrainian aviation capabilities. The An-225 “Mriya” is an aviation giant, holding records for carrying the maximum commercial load and lifting the longest and heaviest single-piece load in aviation history. Unfortunately, those options are lost today.

But they will definitely be recovered. The occupants destroyed the plane, but they will not be able to destroy our common dream. He will definitely be reborn. It is estimated that this will take more than 3 billion and more than 5 years. Our task is to ensure that these costs are covered by the Russian Federation, which caused intentional damage to Ukrainian aviation and the air cargo sector.

‘Russia has destroyed our “Dream”, but the dream of a Ukraine free from occupation cannot be destroyed. We will fight for our land and our home to a victorious end. And after the victory, definitely we will finish our new “Dream”, which has been waiting for this in a safe place for many years. It will all be Ukraine!’, said Yuriy Gusev, director general of Ukroboronprom.

At the time of the invasion, the AN-225 Mriya was undergoing repairs at Gostomel Airport, so it did not have time to leave Ukraine.”

2nd announcement

“Since the morning of February 24th, the aircraft was undergoing scheduled repairs and maintenance at the company’s airport ANTONOV in Gostomel.

One of the engines, according to the director of Antonov Airlines, was removed for repairs and the plane was unable to take off that day, although the appropriate commands were given.

Today, the condition of the aircraft, as well as the possibility and cost of its restoration, cannot be evaluated due to the capture of the airport by the Russian occupants and the lack of access to the aircraft.

As soon as the news is known, we will disclose more.

And yes, we will definitely have our “Dream”!“



