3R Petroleum (RRRP3) leads rallies as oil soars

The shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) led the highs of this Wednesday’s session (2) on the stock exchange, driven by the new appreciation of the price of a barrel of oil, closing with a high of 12.93%, quoted at R$ 38.26 .

Other shares of companies in the sector, such as PetroRio (PRIO3), up 9.02%, at R$ 28.15, and Petrorecôncavo (RECV3), which rose 9.34%, at R$ 22.59, also stood out among the stock market valuations.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, commodity prices soared in the last week, in a movement that followed today. Brent for May delivery rose 7.58% to $112.94 a barrel, while April WTI rose 6.95% to $110.60, its highest since May 2011.

Even investors do not rule out that this is just the beginning of an upward trajectory, which could approach the 2008 record, when it touched US$ 150, due to global supply limitations.

It should be noted that Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world, with 11% of global supply/trade.

For Morgan Stanley, the commodity’s jump should put Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in a difficult situation to balance social interest versus shareholder value creation, as pricing remains a key policy issue. Brazilian.

The last fuel price adjustment was made about 50 days ago by Petrobras. Thus, Morgan Stanley believes Petrobras should wait a few days so as not to pass on unnecessary global volatility to consumers, but delaying a price increase may be more difficult this time around.

“If the company readjusts fuel prices, it will increase the level of political noise at a time when some fuel-related bills are under discussion in Congress and inflation is on the rise,” he highlights in a report.

3R Petroleum, PetroRecôncavo and PetroRio on the radar

In this context, Morgan Stanley analysts highlight their preference, at the moment, for smaller oil exploration and production companies, even though the dividend yield (value of the dividend on the share price) of Petrobras is very attractive.

Among the sector’s preferences are PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), in addition to the Colombian Ecopetrol, although for this company there may be some working capital pressure, depending on the performance of the Colombian fuel price stabilization fund.

Meanwhile, Bradesco BBI assesses that, in addition to 3R, PetroRio (PRIO3), together with fuel distributors (which can benefit from a tight domestic supply), may have a positive performance, while Petrobras would have a rise in shares , but to a lesser extent.

In the fourth quarter, 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) leaves a loss and recorded a profit of R$ 19.7 million. Petrorio (PRIO3) reported a net income of BRL 894.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an amount 32% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2020.

