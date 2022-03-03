4 reasons you should NOT buy the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

O Toyota Corolla Cross was one of the most awaited cars on the national automotive scene in 2021. Launched a year ago, the model was developed having as inspiration the Toyota Corollabut in an SUV version.

The idea generated excitement among consumers and brought greater competition to the market. But is it worth buying the vehicle? See below 4 reasons not to buy the car and that will make you rethink your choice of Japanese SUV.

1. Equipment list

When produced in Brazil, many vehicles end up losing equipment that was launched in the gringo versions, mainly in the United States. In the case of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, the losses were significant.

In addition to the absence of the electronic parking brake, a number of new features were still left behind, such as: native 4G Wi-Fi, JBL sound system, front seat heating, compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

Also not included were the nine airbags, concierge and vehicle recovery system, license plate reader, four-wheel drive option, in addition to independent rear suspension.

2. Internal space

The Toyota Corolla Cross has a wheelbase of 2.64m, but despite this, it feels more compact compared to other vehicles on the market, such as the Volkswagen Taos, with 2.68m, and the Jeep Compass, with 2.63m.

It is important to note that the car is not uncomfortable, but when we analyze the sedan version, with 2.70 m, and with a lower cost, it ends up being less spacious. People over 1.80m can travel comfortably in the vehicle, but with less clearance even than in other more compact models, such as the Hyundai Creta, for example.

3. Finishing

Many consumers even understood the proposal to transform the Corolla Sedan into Corolla Cross. On the other hand, many people didn’t like Toyota’s attempt to make an SUV out of one of its more classic models.

The beautiful design of the panel was maintained, however, the multimedia center was more “tuned” and received as material around hard plastic, which evokes a feeling of “economy” at the end, a choice that does not match a car of this size.

4. Performance

Despite being very good to drive, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid ends up sinning in terms of performance compared to the 2.0 version. The reason has to do with the combination of electric motor and combustion, which generates approximately 122 hp.

The positive point of the hybrid set is its consumption in urban areas. But those who want to use it for travel, the suggestion is to invest in version 2.0, which has the Dynamic Force engine of 177cv.

Source: NewsMotor