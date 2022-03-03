5 tips to strengthen your body and thus increase immunity

Low immunity can bring several problems to our body, in addition to fatigue and discouragement. The drop in immune system it can cause the development of infections, flu, fever and other diseases that take advantage to attack our body when our defense cells are not strengthened.

Therefore, as the immune system is responsible for protecting our body against the entry of viruses, bacteria and other intruders, it is important to strengthen our body.

For this, check out five tips that we have prepared for you to strengthen your body and, with that, increase your immunity. But remember that they are just for information, so, to delve into the subject and check what would be best for your case, the ideal is to look for a specialist doctor.

1. Have a healthy diet

Eating healthy, with foods rich in all the nutrients necessary to maintain the health of our body, is essential to ensure good immunity.

A diet rich in vitamins is essential for health, such as vitamin C, A and vitamins from the B complex, in addition to iron, zinc and selenium, nutrients that act directly in strengthening immunity.

2. Sunbathe every day

The sun provides the main source of vitamin D, so it is recommended to spend time in the sun daily, preferably until 10 am and after 4 pm.

Vitamin D is essential for strengthening bones and immune system defenses.

3. Practice physical exercises

In addition to reducing stress, physical exercises are responsible for increasing the production of antibodies in the body.

And it is possible to practice some physical activity even if you are at home, reserving 30 minutes of your day and using simple materials, such as rope, chair or even your own body.

4. Hydrate yourself regularly

Fluid intake is responsible for removing excess impurities from the body and helping to prevent diseases.

The amount of water consumption per day can vary, according to several factors, such as the age and weight of each person, as well as the climate and temperature where they live.

But, according to the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, from the Ministry of Health, the ideal is to ingest at least two liters of water per day.

5. Sleep well

It is already proven that people who sleep less than 6 hours a night are more susceptible to developing cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, the lack of quality sleep hinders the production of new cells during rest, consequently decreasing immunity and leaving the individual vulnerable.

To prevent this from happening, the ideal is to sleep an average of 7 or 8 hours a night.