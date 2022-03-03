6 credit cards that automatically respond to requests

That time of going to bank branches to apply for a credit card is over. With the modernization of financial systems, the process is now 100% digital with many options and just a touch of the screen.

Just download the bank app to order a card within minutes. In the vast majority of cases, the response is automatic and the potential customer knows if he can count on the credit immediately.

Check the list of financial institutions that approve the credit, without any delay.

Nubank Gold Card

It is the most popular digital bank in Brazil, as it offers free credit, with a low interest rate and no annual fee. It consists of a basic card, but it is very efficient.

BMG card



One of the most attractive options of the BMG card is cashback, along with the inclusion of the customer in the Mastercard Surpreenda program.

The response is fast and allows its immediate use after approval. However, as not everything is flowers, the limit is usually low.

International Neon Card



The main advantage is that you are not required to prove a minimum income and can be requested by those who have a low score. It does not cover annuity and the answer is obtained within 24 hours.

C6 card



For cashback lovers, this is the best option, as it offers an excellent points program for its customers and is reputed to offer high limits to its customers. Interesting can request the credit card, as soon as you create an account.

Santander SX Card



Option completely exempt from annuity, making it ideal for those who have a low score or are still a student.

The card is linked to the application and ends up guaranteeing a more adequate management of expenses, it offers an option to pay the invoice in installments and it is also possible for the invoice to be placed in automatic debit. In addition, the limit is reviewed every 4 months.

Iti Visa Platinum Card



With an annual fee exemption, international flag and all benefits that come from the Visa Platinum flag, which brings a digital account where it offers a 100% yield in the CDI. As well as a modern application that allows efficient control of expenses.