78-year-old WWII survivor arrested for protest in Russia – DiversEM

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, part of the Russian population has taken a stand against the attack on the other country. According to OVD-INFO, an independent Russian organization that monitors political abuse, more than 7,500 people have been arrested for participating in protests not authorized by the Russian government, including 78-year-old Elena Osipova.
The famous survivor of the Siege of Leningrad, Elena Osipova, participated in the protest in Saint-Petersburg against the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Met with the applauses of the protesters, she was arrested by the Russian police soon afterward. The history of 1941 repeats itself pic.twitter.com/bNU9qFha2d
*Intern under the supervision of Márcia Maria Cruz