78-year-old WWII survivor arrested for protest in Russia – DiversEM

Elena Osipova was applauded by protesters as she was taken away by police (photo: Twitter/Play) Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, part of the Russian population has taken a stand against the attack on the other country. According to OVD-INFO, an independent Russian organization that monitors political abuse, more than 7,500 people have been arrested for participating in protests not authorized by the Russian government, including 78-year-old Elena Osipova.

The famous survivor of the Siege of Leningrad, Elena Osipova, participated in the protest in Saint-Petersburg against the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Met with the applauses of the protesters, she was arrested by the Russian police soon afterward. The history of 1941 repeats itself pic.twitter.com/bNU9qFha2d %u2014 %uD83C%uDDFA%uD83C%uDDE6 (@leee_zah) March 2, 2022 Elena carried two posters, one calling for peace and the other calling for the destruction of nuclear weapons, as Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (2/3) that if there is a 3rd World War, it will be nuclear. According to the newspaper El Pais, the activist was taken away by at least seven Russian police riot police and, as she was forced to walk and get into the van, she did not release the posters.

The painter and activist is a survivor of the Siege of Leningrad, a military action towards the city of Leningrad, in the then Soviet Union, by Nazi troops that lasted from September 1941 to January 1944. One of Elena’s best known works is a graffiti panel, which he dedicated to a friend who lost her entire family during the siege.

*Intern under the supervision of Márcia Maria Cruz