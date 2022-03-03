8 Discreet Signs You Might Have Thyroid Problems

Several Brazilians suffer from thyroid-related problems and don’t even suspect. The symptoms start discreetly and gradually evolve. It is only during some routine exams that the doctor notices the change and is able to start the appropriate treatment.

However, hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, among others, generate a series of obstacles to human health. To improve your well-being, be aware of the symptoms listed below.

Symptoms that show that the thyroid is not doing well

Check out some of the more discreet symptoms that can be linked to thyroid gland problems below.

1 – Skin problems and thinning hair

If the skin is very dry, irritated and the hair has started to fall out excessively, keep your attention alert.

2 – Lose weight or gain weight easily and for no reason

If you’ve gained weight or lost a lot of weight for no apparent reason, it’s worth keeping an eye out. Not only can thyroid problems be the cause, but they are among the likely suspects. Generally, hypothyroidism can cause fluid retention and make the patient gain weight “out of nowhere”. However, the effect can be reversed, so the person loses weight without having changed the routine. The changes also involve metabolism and fat accumulation.

3 – Difficulty in evacuating (constipation)

Digestion can be compromised, as mentioned above, due to metabolic changes. This directly interferes with the frequency of trips to the bathroom. Constipation is a bad sign.

4 – Ease of getting distracted and memory loss

Hyperthyroidism causes memory loss and difficulties with concentration, for example. If you have to reread the same passage from a book countless times and you’ve already forgotten what you ate for your last meal, watch out.

5 – Sudden mood swings

Because it is directly linked to the production of hormones, the thyroid is a natural mood regulator. It is no wonder that problems in this gland can trigger episodes of depression.

6 – High blood pressure

Persistent high blood pressure, that is, the one that does not go down in the face of changes in habits and treatments, can be a symptom of thyroid changes. This is further complicated if the patient feels palpitations that go up to the neck.

7 – Strange feeling in the throat

Discomfort in the throat region is one of the possible associations with thyroid problems.

8 – Persistent fatigue

Being tired all the time, having low energy and having muscle pain are also some of the symptoms of thyroid deficiency.

Always remember that all these symptoms can be linked to different situations. However, if they appear frequently, even more so together, do not hesitate to see a doctor.