8th day of war in Ukraine maintains expectations of diplomatic negotiations between the parties | Ukraine and Russia

This Thursday (3), the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its eighth day. So far, the expectation of an agreement between the parties still persists. Russian representatives will meet with envoys from Ukraine for a new round of negotiations.

The location where the conversation will take place has not yet been disclosed by the parties.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the country’s armed forces would have dominated the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, where about 250,000 people live. The information is from the Russian news agency RIA – but it is still denied by Ukraine.

“Russian Armed Forces divisions have taken full control of the Kherson regional center,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

1 of 4 Map shows the location of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine — Photo: g1

At least two buildings caught fire, and part of one of the buildings collapsed in Kharkiv on Wednesday (2).

Russian soldiers reportedly landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to The Guardian, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Security Service. According to the agency, around 3:00 am (22:00 GMT), Russian planes descended with soldiers who began fighting Ukrainian forces.

At least 21 people were killed and 112 injured in a shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.

Authorities said Russian missile attacks hit the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Fire in buildings in Kharkiv

In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Russia is gathering troops closer and closer, according to its mayor, Vitali Klitschko. In a text posted on the internet, Klitschko said the Russians must face resistance: “We are preparing and we will defend Kiev, Kiev stands and will stand,” he said.

Last Tuesday, a TV tower in the capital was hit, causing the death of 5 people.

In Mariupolin southeastern Ukraine, the situation is already dramatic: according to the local mayor, in the last 14 hours the city has been attacked incessantly by Russian forces and has suffered many losses. The Russians would have cut off the water supply and would be preventing the evacuation of civilians.

After three days of speeches by more than 100 countries at the United Nations General Assembly Forum to defend peace and security, a resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine was approved on Wednesday.

There were 141 votes in favour, 5 against and 35 abstentions.

2 of 4 UN vote on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 2, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / UN

Brazil sided with the vast majority and also voted in favor. The countries that voted against were Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. China abstained.

The text “deplores in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”. It is non-binding, which means that, from there, countries are not obliged to do anything. Its importance, therefore, is political: it shows how most countries see the invasion promoted by Moscow.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke again via a broadcast about the status of Russian attacks in his country. He said 9,000 Russian soldiers were killed by Ukrainian forces.

3 of 4 Volodymyr Zelensky in broadcast this Wednesday (2) — Photo: Reproduction/Telegram/Zelensky

“All occupiers must be warned: they will be rejected by the Ukrainians. You must always remember that we will never give up,” Zelensky said.

He spoke directly to Russian soldiers, and said that they should go home, abandon the war. He further said that his people will “overcome terror”.

“We will send Russia away with the shame it deserves,” said the Ukrainian leader.

He also took stock of the day’s activities, said he had called the president of Kazakhstan and celebrated the result of the UN General Assembly’s vote in favor of a resolution against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hague court begins investigation into Ukraine crimes

4 of 4 File photo taken on November 7, 2019 shows International Criminal Court (ICC) headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands — Photo: Peter Dejong/AP

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor confirmed on Thursday that he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request from 39 of the court’s member states.

“These referrals allow my office to proceed with the opening of an investigation into the situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013, covering any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed anywhere in the world. territory of Ukraine by anyone,” said prosecutor Karim Khan.

According to a survey carried out by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 1 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war against Russia.

The UNHCR count equates to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in less than a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The number becomes surprising for its speed, since it happened within a week.

The UN agency predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, but warned that even that projection could be revised upwards.

Shipping group Maersk has announced that it will temporarily stop all shipping of containers to Russia, joining a number of other companies following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The suspension, which covers all Russian ports, does not include food, medical and humanitarian supplies, Danish Maersk said. Maersk owns 31% of Russian port operator Global Ports, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

Could financial sanctions on Russia push the world into recession? Understand

Google announced the blocking of YouTube channels linked to the Russia Today TV network and the Sputnik portal, both state-owned media outlets controlled and funded by the Russian government, across Europe (read more here).

Major American Hollywood studios have announced that they will not release their upcoming films in Russia. Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount are some that announced the measure to try to pressure the Russian government to cease fire.

“The Batman”, from Warner Bros., which opens this week in theaters worldwide and “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”, which debuts soon on the streaming service Disney +, are some of the products that will not debut in Russian territory. Theatrical releases from other studios like Sony Pictures’ “Morbius” and Paramount’s “Sonic 2” are also out.

The Russian government, for its part, has taken a series of actions to try to protect the economy from external sanctions – with some success. This Tuesday (1st), the ruble recovered a good part of the losses of the previous day, but still accumulated a drop of almost 30% in relation to its best levels of the year.

