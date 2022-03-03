99Pay lowers limit for no-cost credit card transactions again

THE 99 Pay99’s digital wallet, has again lowered the limit to payment of bills by credit card. The established limit, which was BRL 600, is now BRL 100. Transactions above this amount are taxed at 2.8%.

Transfer fees

According to information published by 99, the fee is only charged if you pay more than R$100 with your credit card within the current month, by the following services:

Added balance on 99Pay;

Transferring balance from your wallet to other people;

Payment of various bills, such as tuition fees for educational institutions and credit card bills.

There is no fee for these services listed above if you paid less than R$100 on your credit card in the month.

Example: If in the same month you pay two R$50.00 bills with a credit card, the 2.8% fee will not be included. If your next bill, paid by credit card, in the same month as the other two, is in the amount of any amount, 2.8% fee will be included on top of the transaction.

There is no charge for payment by credit card:

Cell phone recharge;

Consumption accounts such as: water, electricity, gas, telephone, internet, taxes (IPTU, IPVA, GRU/SIMPLES), etc., accounts whose code starts with 8;

Payment at 99Food;

Payment in races.

When choosing to pay your bills by credit card, the app will show the final amount of your payment with any card fees, if any. Check the values ​​directly in your app.

Comment

The news comes less than 2 months after the app’s first readjustment – ​​which was made in January. The change is not welcome for those who used 99Pay to pay bank slips and accumulate points on their credit card.

And now? Will you continue to use the app after this reduction?