a plant rich in vitamin C and antioxidants

The blackthorn is a common plant in Europe, with serrated leaves, white flowers and that gives the sloe, a blue fruit. Both the flowers and the fruits of this plant can be used for medicinal purposes, but the other parts cannot, since they are toxic to humans. In this sense, using blackthorn flowers and fruits have numerous health benefits.

blackthorn benefits

Blackthorn is rich in amygdalin, flavonoids, vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber. This means that it has laxative and diuretic action, as well as helping to strengthen the immune system and prevent various diseases. With this, the use of the flowers and fruits of this plant is indicated for kidney stones, digestive problems and urinary issues. Not only that, but also to prevent colds, flu, heart problems, skin problems and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

To get the benefits of blackthorn, you can consume it in a few ways. With regard to fruits, their consumption can be pure or to make a jelly or compote. The flowers can be consumed in tea along with the fruits, as in the recipe below.

blackthorn tea

Blackthorn tea has several positive effects, as it can treat tiredness, PMS, unregulated menstruation, skin problems, psychological issues such as insomnia and anxiety, canker sores, among other things. However, this tea should not be consumed by pregnant or lactating women, as it can cause serious problems for the baby.

So, to make tea, you will need two tablespoons of blackthorn flowers and berries for every liter of water. To start, boil the water, and when you get to that point, add the blackthorn items. After five minutes, turn off the heat and leave the pan covered for another 10 minutes. And it’s ready, just strain and drink your tea, but if you want, you can also add lemon or honey to increase the flavor. In addition, it is important to note that it is not recommended to drink more than two cups a day.