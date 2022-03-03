After call with Putin, Macron concludes that ‘the worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Russia reportedly expressed its determination to continue the attacks and suggested it could ‘take control’ of the entire country, according to the French government.

EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/ POOLMacron spoke to Putin by phone

The President of France, Emmanuel Macroncame to the conclusion that “the worst is yet to come” in the conflict in Ukraine after having a phone conversation with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. “The president’s (Macron) prediction is that the worst is yet to come, given what President Putin has told him,” the Élysée Palace, residence of the French presidency, said in a statement. Macron spoke for an hour and a half with Putin on Thursday, 3. Russia reportedly expressed its determination to continue the attacks and suggested it could “take control” of the entire country. According to the French presidency, the Russian president also said that the operation is developing “according to plans” and could intensify if Ukraine does not accept its conditions.

The Elysee indicated that the initiative for the conversation between the two leaders was Putin, who wanted to “inform” Macron “of the situation and intentions, within the framework of a sincere dialogue”. Macron responded to Putin’s accusations about Ukraine by saying that “he made a serious mistake with the Ukrainian regime”. “You invent stories, you look for excuses,” the French president would have said, according to the Elysee. According to the French government, the call made it possible to revisit the differences and tell Putin the truth, but also to confirm its determination to continue with the military operation to the end. The French president also reaffirmed his intention to “tighten sanctions” against Russia.

*With information from AFP

