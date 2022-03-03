After stopping factory, Caoa Chery takes out Tiggo 2 and plans Tiggo 5X Pro hybrid

The 1.5 flex aspirated engine of up to 115 hp is the reason for the Caoa Chery take off the line Tiger 2. On sale for prices between R$84,990 and R$96,990, the compact SUV does not meet the limits established by the Proconve L7, a new phase of the emission control program that took effect on January 1st. Thus, the model will soon leave the brand’s catalog.

According to information from the automaker, the Tiger 2 it only continues in production because of the benefit of Normative Instruction No. 23, published on December 29, 2021. With it, vehicles made until December 31, but with completion prevented due to lack of components, can be completed until March 31 of 2022 in the old standards.

Low sales and downtime

Other motivations for the end of Tiggo 2’s offer is the lack of public interest. After all, in addition to being an older project (made on the basis of the old Celer), the model was naturally replaced by the Tiggo 3X. Despite the same platform, it is a car with a more modern design, extra equipment, as well as a more efficient engine that complies with the Proconve L7. It is a 102 hp 1.0-litre turbo engine. Finally, the Tiggo 3X is the brand’s best-selling model. by the numbers of Fenabravehad 1,023 units registered in January.

Furthermore, Caoa Chery will stop the factory in Jacareí (SP), which should anticipate the retirement of Tiggo 2. Due to the chip crisis, the manufacturer will close its doors for a month and a half – from March 12th. That is, when you restart the machines at the São Paulo unit, the SUV can no longer be made. From there, too, Tiggo 3X and Arrizo 6 Pro.

In a note, Caoa Chery states that the stoppage aims to “adjust stocks according to the market”. “Due to the effects of the Ômicron variant, which directly impacted the supply chain and, consequently, the supply of the factory”, says the statement. To the Car Journalon the retirement of the Tiggo 2, Caoa Chery, however, limited itself to saying that the model “continues in production”.

Employee rights

The lack of parts and the need to upgrade the production line will leave 450 (out of 700) factory workers in layoff. The metallurgists, however, approved in assembly, on Friday (25), the proposal presented by the automaker to adopt the procedure. However, the company will need to pay the 13th salary to workers whose contract is temporarily suspended.

information of Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos and Region point out that the layoff can be terminated or extended according to the market situation. Job stability and rights, however, must be guaranteed. “The workers cannot pay for the lack of parts in the market”, says the director of the union, Guirá Borba Guimarães.

Exit Tiggo 2 enters 5X Pro hybrid

Caoa Chery’s plans to operate in the most profitable segments of the market are still in full swing. Shortly after promising the arrival of the tram eQ1which must be the cheapest electric car on sale in Brazil, the automaker will attack with a hybrid version for the newly restyled Tiggo 5X Pro. She arrives later this year in the country.

Despite the still unknown data – and the non-confirmation by the automaker – the engine, it is believed, is composed of the 1.5 turbo mild hybrid of the Tiggo 7 Plus sold in China. In it, the 147 hp gasoline engine works together with the 48 V electric (used only in starts). In total, in summary, it generates a combined power of 170 hp. There is a promise that it will make 17 km/l.

current engine

In addition to the slight redesign and new set of wheels, the 5X Pro that arrived a few weeks ago had an updated engine. To comply with legislation, the 1.5 turbo engine has undergone updates. The turbo, electronic central and control valve, for example, are new. In addition, the maximum power remains at 150 hp. Torque (21.4 mkgf) was also unchanged.

In addition to the engine, the transmission also had changes. At first, Caoa Chery replaced the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic with the CVT (which simulates 9 gears). It is precisely this box that should equip the hybrid version.

