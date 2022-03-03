Ana Beatriz has lung cancer; Early diagnosis is the biggest challenge – 03/02/2022

Actress Ana Beatriz Nogueira, 54, was diagnosed with lung cancer, the most common in the world. The tumor was discovered at an early stage, when she needed to have a CT scan after contracting the flu virus.

Soon, she will undergo surgery to remove the cancer. The information was released by journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo” and confirmed by Splash.

Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer in men and the fourth in women in the country. Individuals aged 55 to 74 are in the highest risk group. This is the malignant tumor that causes more deaths in Brazil, as, unfortunately, it is usually diagnosed in more advanced stages, unlike actress Ana Beatriz.

main symptoms

Manifestations almost always appear when the disease has reached more advanced stages, which tends to make treatment very difficult. The main ones are:

Cough (in smokers, the usual rhythm is altered and attacks appear at unusual times);

Presence of blood in the sputum;

Chest pain (worse when coughing or taking a deep breath)

Shortness of breathe;

Hoarseness;

Recurrent pneumonia or bronchitis;

Unexplained loss of appetite or weight;

Fatigue or tiredness.

By far, smoking is the main cause of the disease, accounting for 90% of cases. It is estimated that more than 28,000 occurrences a year could be avoided if no one smoked. But there are also other factors such as:

Secondhand smoke: the risk is at least three times greater than that of a person not exposed to cigarette smoke, according to the American Cancer Society;

Air pollution: it is estimated that, worldwide, pollution is responsible for 5% of cases;

Genetic factors: family members of people who have had lung cancer have a slightly increased risk, although it is difficult to establish how much of this probability is due to genetics or cigarette smoke;

Radiotherapy: People who have been exposed to radiation to the chest area may have a higher risk of lung cancer;

Exposure to substances: agents such as asbestos (asbestos), radon (gas resulting from the decomposition of uranium in soil and rocks) and arsenic (which may be present in water), soot, chromium, nickel, silica, coal products and exhaust diesel, among others, can also increase the risk.

How to prevent lung cancer?

Without a doubt, not smoking is the first care to avoid the disease. Compared with non-smokers, smokers are about 20 to 30 times more likely to develop lung cancer and also have a shorter survival rate once diagnosed.

In addition, having a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet rich in vegetables, regular physical activity and moderation in drinking are ways to inhibit various types of cancer, including lung cancer.

Avoiding excess and lack of vitamin A are other measures that have been highlighted in the prevention of this type of neoplasm. You should also avoid, as far as possible, living in places with a lot of pollution.

*With information from the report published on 10/16/2018.