And More Resources Coming to Brazil

A new rally in commodities, which make up a large part of Brazil’s export basket, supported the exchange rate yesterday. The outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine and its consequences in the world may impose another headwind on Brazil’s economy via a channel of inflation and higher interest rates, but the jump in the prices of some commodities exported by the country can serve as a counterpoint and even protect the activity from more severe impacts.

The spot fell 0.91%, to R$ 5.1094. It was a very volatile day. It came to operate at R$ 5.2243 reais, an increase of 1.32% and a minimum of R$ 5.1014, a fall of 1.06%.

Markets also recovered with monetary policy signals in the United States. Fed chief Jerome Powell said he favored a 25 basis point rate hike this month, further cooling market bets on a more aggressive move by the Fed up to 50. basis points.

The factors that can be considered for the appreciation of the real, the world’s best performing currency in 2022, is the combination of chances of a less tight monetary policy in the US, rising raw materials and contained impacts of the Russian crisis on the world economy. , in addition, of course, to our very interesting Selic Rate and higher forecasts for this year.

In today’s economic calendar we have the publication of the minutes of the ECB’s monetary policy meeting. In the US, the initial claims for unemployment insurance, the February PMI and here the foreign exchange flow.

And will that dollar fall further? Opinion here folks. How far can you go? (Reminder that the commercial came to be below R$ 5.00 recently).

Apparently, in my opinion, the current macro scenario allows investors to initiate favorable return/volatility strategies, particularly in dollar/real and the return/volatility ratio has been increasing since last year due to the monetary tightening underway by the Central Bank. With the next Selic increases, the dollar should still fall further. This with intervals of “confusion with the Russia/Ukraine issue, and the elections here that cannot be left aside. An additional boost in exports could increase the inflow of resources into the country, increasing liquidity in foreign currency and thus helping to lower the dollar. Even in the face of global nervousness due to the war conflict, the Real has shown resilience.