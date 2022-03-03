Anemia is expected to affect 1/4 of the world’s population; discover the symptoms

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 25% of the world’s population can develop some form of anemia. This health condition is characterized by a decrease in the number of red blood cells in the bloodstream.

It can also trigger a decrease in hemoglobin to values ​​below those considered desirable. Severe cases of anemia should be faced urgently, as they can lead to weak immunity against viruses and bacteria.

According to a 2013 study, published by the Anemia Working Group Portugal, 20% of the population may have anemia in the Portuguese country. The survey was developed based on the analysis of 7,890 people over 18 years of age.

In the same vein, an article published on the Lusíadas website, authored by João Estevens, says that “In statistical terms, in a Portuguese family of five people of legal age, one of them will suffer from anemia”. This is what Estevens, a specialist in international medicine, at Hospital Lusíadas Albufeira, assured.

Most common symptoms linked to anemia:

Among the most common symptoms related to anemia, whatever it is, are:

Arrhythmia difficulty breathing Chest pain Headache Fatigue Cold hands and feet Pale or yellow skin Dizziness

See a doctor quickly

If you experience any of these symptoms or several of them, it is best to seek medical help as soon as possible. anemia puts more strain on the heart and can exacerbate many other health problems. Also, an anemic person puts himself in gravity if he has any type of hemorrhage or heavy bleeding.

Not all types of anemia can be prevented, but there are some that can rely on preventive measures. Iron deficiency anemia, for example, must be treated with diet and, in some cases, intravenous iron replacement. It is recommended the consumption of vitamins B8, B12 and C, in addition to moderate physical activity and the consumption of foods rich in iron.