Anonymous claims cyber attack on Russian websites

This Monday (28), the group of activists Anonymous claimed responsibility for a series of cyber attacks in various Russian media outlets, including state-run news agencies, where messages were displayed calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

The sequence of actions was initiated last Thursday (24) against pages of the Russian public television channel RT, formerly “Russia Today”. On Saturday, websites for the Moscow Kremlin, the Duma (Lower House of Parliament) and the Ministry of Defense were blocked, displaying the “denial of service” (DDoS) message and making access impossible.

Some of the messages displayed on the websites read: “In a few years, we will live like North Korea. Why do we need this? So that Putin ends up in the history books? It’s not our war, let’s stop it!”



The Russian army invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 (Source: Pexels/Reproduction)Source: Pexels

Another message criticized the “indifference” of journalists from the aforementioned outlets towards the Russian invasion, saying: “This message will be suppressed, and some of us will be fired, perhaps arrested. But we can’t take it anymore.”

According to a report by NetBlocks, an organization specialized in monitoring the internet around the world, slow access was also identified on the pages of the main telephone operators in the country.

Digital Warfare

In addition to serving as a protest, the attacks coordinated by groups affiliated with Anonymous are a kind of counterattack in the digital war initiated by Russia. Since the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s offensive, Ukraine has been suffering from hacker attacks.