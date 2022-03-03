Apple Marks New iPhone SE Launch Event | Cell phone

Apple confirmed an event on March 8 where the new generation of the iPhone SE is expected to be announced. It is the lowest priced cell phone of the brand, despite being criticized for being too expensive by Brazilian standards. The online meeting earned the title of “Peek Performance”, something like “Performance on the Peak” in free translation. Announcements related to MacBook line notebooks with Apple’s own processor are also expected.
The last SE update took place in the first half of 2020. The iPhone SE (2020) landed in the national territory for the suggested price of R$ 3,699.
iPhone SE 2022 should have the same size and design as the 2020 model — Photo: Disclosure / Apple
The next SE should have the same design as the version released in 2020, but with 5G internet support and a better processor. It will likely be the A15 Bionic, which is already present in the iPhone 13.
The device should also keep the 4.7-inch screen and single rear camera with a 12-megapixel sensor. It is not yet known how the “economy” version of the iPhone would be structured in terms of storage and RAM.
In addition to the iPhone, Apple would be working on an entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip. The computer would be a direct successor to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip, Apple’s first self-made, launched in 2020. According to the main rumors, the LED screen would use cheaper technology, giving up the Pro Motion feature.