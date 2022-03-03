Application driver turns car into ‘Batmobile’ and is successful on the streets of Boa Vista | Roraima

Boa Vista is not like Gotham City, a fictional city from DC Comics, but it also has a “Batmobile” parading through the streets. Owner of a car inspired by the hero of the comics, as well as the dark knight, the “Batman do lavrado” José Carlos Silva de Matos, 36, uses the vehicle when duty calls, or rather, the customer.

The fan, who works as an app driver, explained that he always liked the character, but the idea of ​​customizing his own car came about gradually and without planning, approximately two years ago, with some stickers and bat details.

“I only have Batman stuff in the car, but I’m not a fanatical person. I always liked it and took it to the car. It wasn’t a planned issue, it was to turn my car into my office. I see my car as the place where I work. So I tried to leave my table [painel do carro] in a more pleasant way for me”, he said.

1 of 6 José Carlos, 36, started customizing his car about two years ago — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR José Carlos, 36, started customizing the car about two years ago — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR

Initially, José did not want to turn the car into a Batmobile, but just make the vehicle “a little more masculine”.

“I had the roof of the car enveloped to make it black and from the leftover piece of envelope, I made these stickers [de morcego] and put it in the car, on the outside”, he explained.

The driver also said that the Batman-inspired car is successful on the streets of the capital. According to him, when it is activated by a customer, the reactions are diverse and people are always surprised by the “Kiwdmóvel”, as he likes to call it.

2 of 6 José Carlos customized the car himself and prefers to call the vehicle ‘Kwidmóvel’ — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR José Carlos customized the car himself and prefers to call the vehicle ‘Kwidmóvel’ — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR

From the outside, José’s Batmobile is identified by the numerous bat collages, but the real surprise is inside the car. In it, there are details such as a Batman mask on the steering wheel and character dolls.

“When I arrive, they [clientes] they notice the license plate of the vehicle, observe the drawing of Batman and say: ‘look boy, the Batmobile’. And I say, ‘No, this isn’t the Batmobile, because the Batmobile is all black. This one is the Kwidmobile”, joked the driver.

The customization was completely done by José and, with the car ready, an essential detail was missing: the costume. To g1, he told that the clothes were bought for Children’s Day last year, when he visited patients at Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio, in Boa Vista.

Without a Robin or Alfred to help him in the mission to get the costume, José had the help of his brother who, according to him, “understands a little more about the internet” and ordered the clothes on a website.

As in fiction, the hero won and the package arrived two days before the commemorative date. In this way, José managed to put on the hero’s iconic and long cape in time. Clothing is only worn on special occasions.

3 of 6 José Carlos ordered the costume for Children’s Day — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR José Carlos ordered the costume for Children’s Day — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR

“I planned to do some Batman visits and my first visit was at the Children’s Hospital. I went to take some personalized balloons with Batman drawings, which I bought. Before, I tried to sell some stickers and cups to raise this money and buy a lot [balões], to be able to take something for the children. It didn’t go as I planned, but there was a passenger who was moved by my story and helped,” she recalled.

After the action at the hospital, José also visited Parque Anauá, where there was an event for the children, and then Pátio Roraima Shopping to take some pictures with the little ones. He reported that he already thought about charging to take the photos, but he couldn’t.

“People are so happy that I don’t feel like charging to take a picture or make a video, on the contrary, I insist. people already know me [como Batman] and when they ask me, I say: ‘Batman only appears at night, during the day he’s the Bruce of the plow”, he guaranteed.

4 of 6 José Carlos states that he insists on making videos or photos with those who ask and cannot charge for it — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR José Carlos says he makes a point of making videos or photos with those who ask and can’t charge for it — Photo: Vanessa Fernandes/g1 RR

The owner of the unusual car stated that he never wanted to draw people’s attention with the vehicle and, in fact, he didn’t want them to find out that he was an app driver, which was impossible to prevent.

Despite not having much contact with the internet, the driver’s trips and visits are recorded and exposed in detail on Instagram, called the “Batman of the app”.

5 of 6 Robert Pattinson — Photo: Reproduction Robert Pattinson — Photo: Reproduction

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, “The Batman” opens this Thursday (3), exclusively in theaters.

Despite having a car inspired by the character and accompanying him since childhood, the app driver does not consider himself a big fan of the superhero, but looks forward to the new movie. Tickets have not yet been purchased, as José says he is planning to watch the film alongside his wife and three children.

“I’m excited because I could see that it’s a story that hasn’t been told yet, in which he becomes a detective and shows exactly that part where he fights crime and participates in investigations. I want to know exactly how he started this part of trying to solve [os crimes] on its own. It’s something that hasn’t been told in theaters yet,” she explained.

Set in the fictional Gotham City, the film tackles politics, corruption, poverty and crime. See trailer below.

Now, in addition to getting to know the dark knight’s youth in more detail, José is excited to know what Robert Pattison’s performance will be like and will attend the premiere just like the protagonist, in character.

“I will definitely go in my Batman outfit. It’s a new actor, the “old vampire” who is going to be playing Batman, and it’s a very big responsibility. That’s really cool, because he was once a vampire and now he’s evolved, he’s become a bigger bat,” joked the driver.

No need to ask which comic book hero is José’s favorite, but he explains that despite liking everyone, for him, Batman stands out for his history and the way he became a vigilante.

“When I watch the movie, I think, ‘if I had the money, I would do the same thing he did’, because Bruce Wayne is a billionaire, he uses his money and his intelligence to fight crime and try to do justice with his own hands, because he sees that the authorities don’t do it, and he feels obliged to defend Gotham City. That’s what I think is cool”, he said.

