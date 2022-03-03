Are you going to buy an imported car? Bolsonaro government reduces product tax rate by up to 18%

The Chamber of Foreign Trade (Camex) published, this Wednesday (2), in the Official Gazette (DOU) a decision that regulates the reduction of the rate of the Vehicle Import Tax. It will be given for a period of up to two years.

According to the rules, a tax reduction may be granted to cars and light commercial vehicles, with up to 1,500 kg of load capacity, disassembled or semi-disassembled, without equivalent national production. The Import Tax rate reduction will be applied only to the importation of new vehicles.

The resolution says that the Import Tax rate for vehicles will be 18% for semi-dismantled vehicles (SKD) and 16% for fully disassembled vehicles (CKD).

The granting of the benefit will take into account the automotive product segment of the claim submitted, the results of the public consultation, the assembly level (CKD or SKD) and the alignment with the current automotive policy.

Those interested in requesting the concession of the tax reduction should forward the requests to the Department of Development of Industry, Commerce, Services and Innovation of the Ministry of Economy, via the Electronic Information System (SEI), until December 31, 2022. period may be extended by decision of the Camex Executive Management Committee.

