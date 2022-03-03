Army Doctrine Center predicts Kiev will be taken within 10 days

× Reproduction/CNN

The Army Doctrine Center, which has followed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, estimates that Kiev will be taken within 5 to 10 days.

Despite this, the Army observatory, which is a compendium of analysis with more than 50 experts from theincluding active-duty military personnel, veterans and officers abroad, claims that in order to take Kiev, “Russian troops will have to use increasingly violent military means.”

Yesterday, as we recorded, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has warned civilians to leave the region. The Russian government has vowed to attack facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) in the Ukrainian capital.

“If this scenario occurs, the most critical point will be the fate of the president [Volodymyr] Zelensky, as the ultimate Russian goal is to occupy the capital and depose the Ukrainian government.”say Army experts.

“The great uncertainty in this case is the reaction that will be taken by NATO countries in the next phase, especially if the president does not survive”add the military.

So far, the Army only observes the crisis in Ukraine and awaits demonstrations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense to take some action. Army sources highlighted the the antagonist that today the chance for Brazil to enter the confrontation is “virtually zero”.

More news