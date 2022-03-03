At the UN, 5 countries refused to condemn Russia for invasion; see list

Russia managed to mobilize only four countries against the resolution that condemned the invasion of Ukraine, approved by the UN General Assembly (United Nations) this afternoon (2). The condemnation was supported by a large majority: 141 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 35 abstained – including China.

In addition to Russia itself and Belarus — a former Soviet republic that has been acting as a satellite of Russian President Vladimir Putin — they disapproved of the North Korea resolution — the most closed regime on the planet and also the target of international sanctions, Eritrea and Syria — the Russians played a decisive role in the Middle Eastern country’s civil war, keeping dictator Bashar al-Assad in power.

Among the countries that abstained are China, which maintains a close relationship with Russia, and several former Soviet republics, such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Russian allies in Latin America, Cuba and Nicaragua also abstained, while Venezuela did not vote. India also preferred to abstain.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the broad international support for the UN resolution.

“I commend the approval by the UN General Assembly with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand on Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on Ukraine. I am grateful to all the states that voted in favour. You have chosen the right side. history,” he posted on Twitter.

1/2 I praise the approval by the #UN GA with an unprecedented majority of votes of the resolution with a strong demand to Russia to immediately stop the treacherous attack on . I’m grateful to everyone & every state that voted in favor. You have chosen the right side of history pic.twitter.com/1sb0qjxXKs — ????????? ???????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2022

See which countries have stopped supporting the resolution on the war in Ukraine:

voted against

North Korea;

Eritrea;

Russia;

Belarus;

Syria;

decided to abstain

Algeria;

Angola;

Armenia;

Bangladesh;

Bolivia;

Burundi;

Central African Republic;

China;

Congo;

Cuba;

El Salvador;

Equatorial Guinea;

India;

Will;

Iraq;

Kazakhstan;

Kyrgyzstan;

Laos;

Madagascar;

Mali;

Mongolia;

Mozambique;

Namibia;

Nicaragua;

Pakistan;

Senegal;

South Africa;

Southern Sudan;

Sri Lanka;

Sudan;

Tajikistan;

Uganda;

Tanzania;

Vietnam;

Zimbabwe.

Follow this and other news on UOL News: