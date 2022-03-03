At the UN General Assembly, Russia and Ukraine present opposing narratives about the war | World

The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved, this Wednesday (2), by a large majority, a resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine after three days of speeches from more than 100 countries.

During the speeches, it was possible to see how each country sees events in Eastern Europe. While Ukraine denounces the military action as genocide, the Russians call it a special operation.

Ukraine’s position: ‘genocide’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergei Kislitsia, on Wednesday denounced an ongoing “genocide” in his country, perpetrated by Russia, during a speech in the rostrum of the General Assembly.

‘The vote is a powerful message for the Russian Federation’, says Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN

“It is easy to sign the United Nations Charter in times of peace. Come and sign it in times of war” after the expected vote by the General Assembly, he launched, brandishing the small blue booklet, in the intention of the 193 member countries of the Organization present at his speech, punctuated by loud applause.

Kislitsia even compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hitler. Speaking at the UN, he said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is aimed at “depriving Ukraine of its very right to exist”.

“They came to resolve the Ukrainian issue,” Kislitsia. “More than 80 years ago, another dictator tried to resolve the issue of another people. He failed, and it was the world that responded resolutely and unitedly.”

Russia’s Position: ‘Special Military Operation’

The Russian representative to the UN General Assembly, Vassily Nebenzia, presented another view on the armed conflict.

2 of 3 Vassily Nebenzia, Russian Ambassador to the UN, pictured Feb 27, 2022 — Photo: David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters Vassily Nebenzia, Russian Ambassador to the UN, pictured on February 27, 2022 — Photo: David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters

For him, Russian actions are being distorted, since the media would be spreading false information.

“The purpose of the special military operation is to protect people in Luhansk and Donetsk, two regions of eastern Ukraine, which for eight years were subjected to torment and genocide by the Kiev regime,” he said during the speech.

“To that end, it is necessary to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,” he added.

Position of the UN Assembly

During the vote, which took place this Tuesday, 141 countries voted in favor of condemning the Russian attack, 5 countries were against it and 35 abstained from voting.

3 of 3 UN vote on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 2, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / UN UN vote on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 2, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction / UN

Brazil sided with the vast majority and also voted in favor. The countries that voted against were Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. China abstained.