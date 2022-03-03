BC discloses step by step to withdraw forgotten money By Agência Brasil



Agência Brasil – The Central Bank (BC) released today (2) a step-by-step guide for individuals and companies to withdraw forgotten funds from financial institutions. The withdrawal schedule will start next Monday (7) for those born before 1968 and for companies opened before this year.

According to the most recent BC report, around 114 million people and 2.7 million companies accessed the consultation system created to retrieve the money. Of this total, 25.9 million individuals and 253,000 companies discovered that they have receivables.

In case there are residual balances in financial institutions, the website itself has informed a date and a return time to schedule the withdrawal. This step will require a silver or gold level account on Portal Gov.br.

Check out the step-by-step procedure for withdrawing the money below:

Step 1

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and withdrawal period informed in the first consultation. Those who forgot the date can repeat the process, without waiting for March 7th.

step 2

Log in with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level). If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he/she must register immediately or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) on the Gov.br website or application. The BC advises the account holder not to leave to create the account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption.

step 3

Read and accept the disclaimer

step 4

Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable. The first stage of the query only reported the existence of amounts receivable, without providing details.

step 5

Click on the option indicated by the system:

“Request here”: to return the amount via Pix within 12 working days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys and provide personal data and save the protocol number, in case he needs to contact the institution.

“Request via Institution”: The financial institution does not offer a Pix refund. The user must contact the telephone or e-mail provided to arrange the withdrawal method with the institution.

Important: On the information screen of amounts receivable, the citizen must consult the institution’s service channels by clicking on its name.

Calendar

Anyone who was born before 1968 or opened the company before that year will be able to find out the residual balance and request redemption between March 7th and 11th, on the same website. The page itself will inform the time and date to request the withdrawal. If the user misses the time, there will be a repechage on the following Saturday, March 12, from 4 am to 12 pm.

For people born between 1968 and 1983 or companies founded in this period, the deadline will be from March 14 to 18, with a recap on March 19. Whoever was born after 1984 or opened a company that year, the date goes from March 21st to March 25th, with a recap on March 26th. The recaps will also take place on Saturdays at the same time, from 4 am to 12 pm.

Anyone who misses the recap Saturday will be able to request the redemption from March 28, regardless of the date of birth or creation of the company. The BC clarifies that citizens or companies that miss deadlines do not need to worry. The right to receive the funds is definitive and will continue to be held by financial institutions until the account holder requests the withdrawal.

After the withdrawal request, the financial institution will have up to 12 business days to make the transfer. The expectation is that payments made through Pix occur faster. In this first phase, R$ 3.9 billion forgotten in financial institutions are being released. In May, there will be a new round of consultations, with another R$ 4.1 billion available.

In addition to residual values ​​in banks, the citizen may have other sources of forgotten money, such as public funds quotas, review of Social Security benefits, fine-mesh refunds of the Income Tax and even small lottery prizes.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide to facilitate the search for additional resources.