BC releases details on ‘forgotten’ cash withdrawal; check it out | Economy

1Billion newsroom Central Bank should release portal next Monday (7)

The Central Bank (BC) released this Wednesday (2) the step-by-step guide for Brazilians and companies to withdraw “forgotten” money in banks. Those who have forgotten money will be able to access the resources from next Monday, March 7th, but following a schedule defined by the Central Bank.

So far, more than 114 million people have accessed the BC website to find out if they are entitled to the appeal. Of this total, there are 25.9 million Brazilians with funds to receive and 88 million do not have forgotten money. In addition, 2.7 million companies also accessed the system, of which 253,000 have receivables.

In the first phase of the SVR (Systems of Receivables), consultations amounting to R$ 4 billion were released. Consultation and redemption are made exclusively through the website

https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

launched by the Central Bank.

How will the amount be withdrawn?

As announced by the BC, as of next Monday, citizens will be able to consult their balances and request the redemption of amounts on the date they are scheduled in the Central Bank’s Amounts Receivable System. To do this, just follow these steps:

Step 1

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. The first access to the BC website allows you to see if there is money to be received, but does not show the amount to be returned.

When making the inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult the balance and request the redemption. The page will inform a date to consult the values ​​and request the withdrawal – write down this date. If citizens still do not know their withdrawal date and period, they should visit the website and immediately check this information, without waiting for March 7th.

step 2

Log in with your Gov.br Account (silver or gold level) in a system maintained by the Ministry of Economy. If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he/she must immediately register or increase the level (if his/her account is bronze) on the Gov.br website or application. The citizen should not leave this movement until the day of the rescue.

step 3

Read and accept the Disclaimer

step 4

Consult:

the amount to be received;

the institution that must return the amount;

the origin (type) of the amount receivable; and

additional information, where applicable.

step 5

Click on the option that the system indicates:

“Request here” means that the institution offers a refund via Pix within 12 working days:

select one of the Pix keys and enter personal data;

keep the protocol number, if you need to contact the institution.

Do you want to be well informed about everything that happens in the economy of Brazil and the world? Follow the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram



“Request via institution” means that the institution does not offer a refund by Pix within a period of up to 12 working days: contact the telephone or e-mail provided to arrange with the institution how to return the amount.

Important:

On the information screen of the amounts receivable, the citizen must consult the institution’s service channels by clicking on its name.

BC will release queries to a new batch in May

Anyone who does not find amounts receivable at this stage may have resources in the next stages.

On May 2, consultations for a new phase will open. It is to this second step that the message that appears to many clients that access the system refers (see the image below).

The BC estimates the total amount to be returned to customers in 2022 at R$8 billion.

Understand the return stages

In the first phase of the service, approximately R$ 4 billion of values ​​will be returned to physical and legal entities. The values ​​come from:

closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

The rest of the amounts will be made available from May and throughout this year 2022, as a result of:

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and

other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

The amounts forgotten in the banks referring to this first phase will be returned from March 7th. For the other values, the dates have not yet been informed.