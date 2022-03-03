Biden imposes new sanctions on Russia, now in the energy sector | Economy

Rodrigo Leonel Joe Biden

Western sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine reached new heights on Wednesday. The United States has announced restrictions on the country that include “technology exports” in the oil refining sector.

According to the White House, the actions could help Washington achieve its goal of “degrading Russia’s status as a major energy supplier over time.” The initiative marks the most significant step ever taken to reach the sector that is considered the lifeblood of the Russian economy.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

The US has warned that it could block Russian oil if Moscow intensifies its attack on Ukraine, but the Joe Biden administration is still evaluating the dimension that the measure could have for the global energy market. “The option is on the table, but we need to weigh what impacts it will have,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told MSNBC.

Since the beginning of restrictions on the government of Vladimir Putin, the US and the European Union have tried to exclude the energy sector from sanctions against the country. Russia accounts for 7.5% of global exports of the product.

This did not, however, prevent the market from already anticipating the effects of sanctions on oil and gas activities. This Wednesday, the barrel of Brent reached a new high, reaching US$ 112.93, the highest level since June 2014.

gradual deterioration

The White House reinforced the message that the country, allies and partners have no interest in reducing the global energy supply. The scope of the announced restrictions is still uncertain. Raymond James, an analyst at Pavel Molchanov, told the Wall Street Journal that the scope is narrow and only targets the refining sector. He pointed out that the country’s two largest refineries are managed by a state-owned company and a private sector company that has strong links with the Kremlin.

According to Molchanov, companies depend on imported technology, but the impact should be felt gradually. The refining system could thus be heading towards obsolescence.

The scope may be gradual, but the message was clear: in the economic war to stop Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, not even the central axis of the Russian economy will be left out.

Fears of turmoil had already led the International Energy Agency (IEA) to announce on Tuesday the release of 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in the US and other countries. This Wednesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting and Allied Countries (OPEC+) defined an increase of 400 thousand barrels a day in production in April.

But none of this had an impact on quotes. Russia’s oil and gas are under severe pressure. Companies refuse to purchase products or transport them. Banks don’t want to finance operations and insurance companies don’t offer guarantees for businesses.

Natural gas has skyrocketed by 60% in Europe. Uncertainty about the direction of the deterioration of the Russian economy makes companies avoid closing operations, for fear of not getting paid later. The Central Bank of Russia announced the release of bank reserves worth US$ 26 billion, a measure that aims to guarantee liquidity while the population queues at branches to withdraw money.

Impact on gas and wheat

But in the oil market, the obstacle is not just a matter of cash. In a globalized market, companies operating in the segment operate all over the world and fear to run into regulatory issues related to sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. There is also the issue of image. In a conflict that mobilized an unprecedented union of the corporate segment in a boycott of Moscow, no one wants to appear financing the regime.

The result is that since Tuesday Russian oil has been sold on the market at a discount. And few people want to buy. On Tuesday, the Russian government and oil transport companies were looking for 80 ships. They only found six willing to take the job.

“About 70% of Russian oil trade is frozen,” said in a note, consultancy Energy Aspects.

“Importing oil from Russia has become a much more expensive operation because of logistics, because of the conflict zone, and because of the increase in insurance, which involves political risk. One of the issues that lead operators to suspend purchases is to save money. And nobody wants to appear funding the Russian government,” says Ilan Arbteman, oil and gas analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

To operate in Russian Black Sea ports such as Novorossiysk, insurers would be charging a premium of up to $800,000 for ten days of coverage.

“There are operational difficulties, such as placing and removing ships from there, more expensive freight and insurance. And with Russian banks outside the Swift (international payments) system, how to pay?”, evaluates Leonardo Martins, tax partner at Machado Meyer Advogados and oil specialist.

In the case of gas, the fear of signing new contracts is repeated. Companies have avoided doing business with the trading arm of Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas company. There is fear that the payment of signed contracts will not be honored.

Russia accounts for 30% of the gas consumed in Europe. Germany is the country most dependent on Russian supplies. In the UK, more than 177,000 businesses and industries are supplied by Gazprom gas. The company finances much of the Russian state. Before the conflict, Putin used the state-owned company as a geopolitical weapon. In a sign of the changing climate, yesterday in London, the owner of the building occupied by the company said he intends to evict the company from its offices as soon as possible.

The fear of doing business with Russia and breaking sanctions rules has also hit the prices of other commodities. China has sought to reinforce inventories in the face of uncertainties, which puts pressure on prices. Wheat closed up 7.62% at $1,059 a bushel on Wednesday, a 14-year high.

*With international agencies