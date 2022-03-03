Big explosion heard in Kiev, newspapers say

A rocket hit a train platform on the outskirts of Kiev’s central station in Ukraine, where thousands of people were reportedly sheltering from attacks and to protect themselves from a sudden cold snap that has covered the city in snow in recent days, the government said today. Russian.

There were no injuries, according to the city government.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the city could run out of heat because a large gas pipeline was hit.

According to the government, the explosion was caused by a missile. Russian shot down by Ukrainian intercept forces.

The attack reportedly came hours after a motion urging Russia to halt its offensive and withdraw its troops from Ukraine was supported during an emergency UN security council meeting today.

Only five countries — including Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea — voted against the motion. Meanwhile, 141 voted in favor of ending the invasion, while 35 abstained.

Read what the Ukrainian government says:

“Our Heroic Air Force shot down a winged rocket of Russian fascists, destined for one of the control centers.

Debris from a crashed rocket damaged the thermometer, but the damage will be cleared in the morning.

If this rocket were to hit the target somewhere in central Kiev, the casualties and destruction would be terrifying.

Glory to the Ukrainian Air Force!

STOP! I almost forgot.

If anyone is going to complain about what I said, why is our Air Force firing enemy missiles over the heavily populated areas of Kiev?

And what better way to do it behind the surrounding road – go straight to where the RUSSIAN MILITARY SHIP went!“