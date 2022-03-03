Big explosion heard in Kiev, newspapers say

A loud explosion was heard today near the railway station south of Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, Interior Ministry Anton Herashchenko said. The attack took place by air. The station building resisted and suffered minor damage.

Information on victims is being updated.

According to the government of Ukraine, the Russian missile shot down by the Ukrainian intercept forces.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the blast could leave the city without heating. The Russian missile reportedly hit a large heating pipe near the train station in Kiev.

The country’s state railway company said a Russian airstrike hit an area near the southern railway station and the Ibis hotel, where thousands of women and children have been trying to escape the conflict.

The attack comes at a time when the city has been hit by a sudden cold snap that has covered the city in snow in recent days.

Thousands of Kiev residents are sheltered in unheated basements, underground parking lots and subway stations.

The attack came hours after a motion urging Russia to halt its offensive and withdraw its troops from Ukraine was supported during an emergency UN security council meeting today.

Only five countries — including Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea — voted against the motion. Meanwhile, 141 voted in favor of ending the invasion, while 35 abstained.