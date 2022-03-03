Bitcoin and Ethereum Back After Powell Speech, Ukraine Cancels Cryptocurrency Distribution

Update at 10:00 am: The text was updated after the government of Ukraine canceled the airdrop after the distribution that was reported earlier in the story appeared to be an attempted fraud

After a strong rally in recent days that took Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to double-digit highs, the main cryptocurrencies in the market lose strength and retreat this Thursday (3) with investors digesting statements by the Federal Reserve Chairman ( Fed) on fighting inflation.

In a speech last Wednesday (2), Jerome Powell reinforced the expectation of an increase in the basic interest rate of the American economy by 25 basis points in March, despite the war in Ukraine. A rise in interest rates often negatively impacts risky assets such as cryptocurrencies.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

“So far, we’ve seen energy prices go up even more and those increases will move through the economy and increase inflation, and also weigh on spending,” Powell said during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday.

In what appears to be a reaction to the statements, cryptocurrencies started to retreat late yesterday. Today, by 7am, Bitcoin was trading down 1.9% to $43,218 and Ethereum was down 3.7% to $2,889. In the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, ETH’s result was just no worse than rivals Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), both down by around 4.5%.

Still, the correction doesn’t entirely erase the week’s gains. Solana itself has maintained double-digit appreciation in the last seven days, with a result similar to that of Bitcoin, which jumps 16% in the period even with today’s losses.

Analysts monitor signs of potential purchasing power among cryptocurrency traders, which could lead to an increase in the price of BTC.

In bear markets, cryptocurrency traders typically buy more stablecoins than Bitcoin. Stablecoins often represent dollars in cryptocurrency markets and are often used as a vehicle to enter and exit Bitcoin positions.

Theoretically, an increase in the amount of open positions in stablecoins indicates a greater propensity of traders to buy BTC in bearish moments. The behavior suggests, in turn, that traders expect recovery after the fall.

According to analysis house Glassnode, an indicator of stablecoins is in a possible bottom, which points to a possible rise in demand for this type of asset from here.

Read more:

Speaking to the US House, the Fed chairman also directly mentioned cryptocurrencies, reinforcing that the sector needs regulation more than ever.

“[O conflito entre Rússia e Ucrânia] emphasized the need for congressional action on digital finance, including cryptocurrencies,” said Powell. “We have this burgeoning industry that has many parts, and there’s no regulatory framework, which would need to exist.”

Cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the war economy in Europe. According to data from consultancy Tripple A, Ukraine has the highest percentage of inhabitants who use cryptocurrencies, with 12.73%, followed by Russia, with 11.91% of residents who use Bitcoin and other cryptos.

Watch: Bitcoin Resists Collapse Amid Ukraine War. What’s next?

On the one hand, Russians rushed to buy Bitcoin as a means of preserving their economies from the ruble’s collapse amid sanctions imposed on the country.

On the other hand, Ukraine has been adopting cryptocurrencies as a means of simplifying the receipt of donations from around the world to finance resistance against Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The Ukrainian government has received over $40 million in cryptocurrency donations since the Russian invasion began. In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot (DOT), donations can now be made in Dogecoin (DOGE).

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would airdrop a new cryptocurrency for free to these donors. The movement seems to have started this Thursday morning, but the government ended up canceling the distribution after signs that an airdrop fraud could be taking place (see more information below).

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 43,218.35 -1.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,889.98 -3.7% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 405.97 -1.8% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.764749 -0.9% Earth (MOON) US$ 92.51 -1.7%



Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) $4.88 +24% OKB (OKB) US$ 20.01 +10.2% FraxShare (FXS) $24.33 +9.2% Fantom (FTM) $20.54 +6% Quantity (QNT) US$ 124.49 +6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) US$ 30.73 -7.8% AAVE (AAVE) US$ 132.21 -7.6% Fantom (FTM) $1.91 -6.6% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.167930 -6.3% Humans.ai (HEART) US$ 0.120646 -6.2%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 39.65 +10.13% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 53.85 +11.72% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 44.41 +7.45% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 43.12 +2.02% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.01 +10.14% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.01 +7.94% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 7.50 +2.45%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (3):

Ukraine cancels airdrop

The government of Ukraine has canceled the airdrop (distribution) of the new cryptocurrency World Peace (WORLD) that was planned for today as the Russian invasion continues.

The announcement was made by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, through his Twitter account this Thursday (3).

“After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel the airdrop. Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine fight aggression,” Fedorov tweeted.

Fedorov said the country will launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the Ukrainian military, but stressed that they have no plans to issue fungible tokens. NFTs are digital assets on a blockchain that represent ownership of virtual or physical items.

Earlier it was reported that an airdrop would be underway, but later there were indications that a “spoofing” movement could be taking place, a type of fraud in which a person pretends to be a contact or company to obtain data or take advantage of other people. people.

Luna becomes second largest crypto used for passive income

LUNA, the Terra blockchain token, has overtaken ETH to become the second largest crypto asset used for passive income.

After rallying in the last week, LUNA figured as the most deposited token in staking contracts, behind only Solana. LUNA outperformed ETH, which has just over $28 billion in value invested in the Ethereum 2.0 contract.

The Orion.money protocol holds over $2 billion in LUNA deposits, the largest of all LUNA-supporting staking applications. Its 43,000 participants generate nearly 7% in annual income.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related