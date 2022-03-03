Bolsonaro must sanction law that allows expanded use of chloroquine in SUS

approved by Chamber of Deputies last week, the law that redefines drug release rules in the SUS awaits the sanction or veto of the President of the Republic.

To attract attention to itself and keep the cheerleading together, the government Bolsonaro feeds obsessions for which there are no limits.

It is not enough to count on “chloroquinists” in Executive positions and supporters in the medical council, it is necessary to disfigure health legislation.

In the National Congress, procedures that are of interest to the government accelerate as parliamentary amendments are released, with an estimated flow of up to R$ 25 billion before the October elections.

The Senate’s original bill, which passed easily on the House floor on 02/23, gives unprecedented power to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec). In practice, the Ministry of Health may disagree with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in the indication of medication use.

Over the course of the covid pandemic, the so-called early treatment took on different features, as the intention to deceive, the degree of opposition to scientific facts and the style of presentation of those who took turns in defending useless drugs varied.

Voices of science, laws and the prerogatives of health institutions prevented the further dissemination of the hoax in SUS services, although some mayors and health plan companies aligned with the president, such as Hapvida, Prevent Senior and Unimeds, have smeared themselves with the “kit- covid”, according to Senate CPI records.

Regulatory agencies, government out of government, are crowded by political indications and smeared by the “revolving door”, which is the exchange of roles between public agents, on the one hand, and members of regulated markets, on the other. Under Bolsonaro, the situation has worsened, the occupation of directors does not require the least technical knowledge, the only credential is militant loyalty.

Anvisa is not at all an aliss, the honey flower that smells good, but its career people usually properly perform legal drug registration assignments.

Following a world standard, Anvisa evaluates the efficacy and safety of the new candidate product for specific use, before deciding on authorization to sell in Brazil.

At this point, it is already possible to know if the drug is innovative, if it is more effective than an existing one to treat the same health problem or, even if it has the same effectiveness, if it has fewer adverse effects or is significantly cheaper.

In another lane, the Ministry of Health decides whether or not to incorporate it into the SUS, assisted by Conitec, which compares the drug with treatments already used, measures benefits, risks and impacts on the budget and logistics of the public network.

What is being proposed is the reversal of roles: Conitec, equipped by the current government, will partly take the place of Anvisa, created in 1999 to be an independent administrative entity.

The new law soothes Bolsonaro’s paranoid behavior and his implication with Anvisa, accentuated after the body’s position in favor of vaccinating children against covid-19.

But it also says a lot about the negligence of deputies and senators in conducting the debate on access to medicines in Brazil.

Held in the services or virtual counters of SUS, health plans and the Judiciary, the real battle of citizens who beg for denied medicines and treatments always ends badly in the National Congress.

Parliamentarians are in the habit of occupying the pulpit in support of the suffering, but the lack of health leaders in Congress keeps the universal SUS absent from the proposals.

What parliamentarians from different parties and from a wide ideological spectrum have promoted is the deregulation and segmentation of pharmaceutical care in the health system.

What was seen in another recent project, which forced health plans to cover oral cancer drugs, is revealing.

Deputies yellowed, made an agreement with the government leader, Ricardo Barros, to maintain Bolsonaro’s total veto of the project they had previously approved.

Instead, they accepted a lame rule, contained in a provisional measure, which provides for a period of six months for the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to update or not the list of mandatory coverage of private plans.

Equally obscene was the law enacted in 2017 by the then acting President of the Republic, Rodrigo Maia, authorizing the production and sale of slimming drugs, previously banned by Anvisa.

In October 2021, after much harmful consumption of anorectics in the country, the STF overturned the law and reiterated Anvisa’s role in deciding.

In 2016, President Dilma Rousseff sanctioned without veto another aberration that came from Congress, the release of synthetic phosphoethanolamine, the controversial and innocuous “cancer pill”. In 2020, the STF declared the act unconstitutional.

A law that authorizes the Ministry of Health to push medication down the throat of the population whose use is not accepted by Anvisa may have a similar end and will be further defenestrated by the STF.

The tape that is repeated is not, however, the remedy, but a symptom of how much in Brazil public health is mistreated by politics.