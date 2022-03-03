Brazil goes to Canada to negotiate the purchase of fertilizers, says Tereza Cristina

Mission leaves later this month amid the risk of shortages by Russia; Agriculture minister says food prices will rise, but there is no reason to ‘panic’

The Brazilian government is going to Canada later this month to seek alternatives to the purchase of fertilizersinformed the Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristinathis Wednesday, 2nd. In an exclusive interview with Young pan, the minister confirmed that a delegation from the ministry should meet with government representatives and Canadian businessmen on a trip scheduled for March 12 or 13. The mission is expected to last three days. The trip takes place in the midst of a possible shortage of potassium, a fundamental raw material for the production of fertilizer, with the advance of the war in Ukraine. THE Russia is one of the main producers of the mineral in the world and was the biggest supplier of fertilizers to the country last year. “We are going to talk about potash and other issues that were already being discussed with the Canadian government, and that now we will have the opportunity to go to seal some kind of agreement”, said the minister.

According to Tereza Cristina, negotiations for the meeting had been under negotiation since January, and confirmation was given by Ottawa this Tuesday, 1st. “It could happen at any time, and two weeks ago we had an indication that it would be possible,” she said. O Canada is already an important partner of Brazil in the sale of fertilizers. The product was responsible for 49% of Canadian imports to the country in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Economy. The confirmation came hours after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that Brazil may suffer from a lack of potassium because of the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia. In a sequence of posts on Twitter, the Chief Executive defended mining in indigenous areas to reduce dependence on international trade. Imports of fertilizers and fertilizers accounted for 62% of all Russian sales to Brazil last year. “ÇWith the Russia/Ukraine war, today we run the risk of a shortage of potassium or an increase in its price. Our food security and agribusiness (Economy) require from us, Executive and Legislative, measures that allow us not to depend on externally something that we have in abundance,” he wrote.

Tereza Cristina also warned of the impacts that the conflict in Eastern Europe will have on food prices in Brazil and in the world. Currently Ukraine is one of the global references in the production of grains, mainly corn, wheat and barley. The pressure of the trade war has already been felt with the rise of these products on international markets. “This is natural, the market is a sensitive and nervous thing. Everything will depend on the next few days, and that [o preço] can remain higher or lower according to the photograph of the moment”, pointed out the minister. The impact on the Brazilian corn crop, for example, should only be felt in the next production cycle. “The farmer is apprehensive about this. Those who have already purchased fertilizer, should try to remove this fertilizer. Those who haven’t negotiated should still look for their companies to discuss the matter, but they have to be very careful at that moment to know what will happen”, she said.

The minister said that Brazil has been looking for alternatives to purchase fertilizers from Eastern European countries since the crisis involving Belarus, at the end of last year. The country is also one of the largest fertilizer exporters to Brazilian agribusiness. Tereza Cristina said that the current situation is observed “with great caution”, but she denies that there are reasons for “panic”. According to the person in charge of Agriculture, the Brazilian private sector has enough stock to maintain itself until the beginning of the next production cycle, in October. “There are a lot of things on board, traveling and arriving in Brazil,” she said. The minister also defended Brazil’s greater participation in the production of raw material for fertilizer. As an advance of the National Fertilizer Plan, the minister pointed to the approval of the gas regulatory framework, which makes the national market more competitive in the sector. “Brazil needs to move faster to become more self-sufficient in domestic production, especially of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Even because we produce on less fertile land than our competitors, so we need more fertilizers,” she said.

On the night of this Wednesday, 2, in an interview with the program The Drops on the Is, the minister defended that Brazil produce the fertilizers on national territory instead of importing them. “Brazil needs to make a decision on the importance that agriculture has for the country, on the national security and food security that we need to have. For this, it is necessary to have a part of our fertilizers produced here,” she pointed out. Tereza Cristina stated that the ministry set up a study group to outline a national fertilizer policy – ​​at least nine ministries participated in drawing up the plan, which should be announced in March. Tereza Cristina stated, however, that it will not be so simple to put it into practice. “It requires a change in some bottlenecks, it needs funding, a series of things for this plan to get off the ground and become a reality. It will take us ten years to get it up,” she said.

