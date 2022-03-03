Brazilian airlines predict higher prices with Ukraine-Russia war

While international airlines and countries suspend flights to Russia, at war with Ukraine, Brazilian companies predict a rise in ticket prices – which already has accumulated inflation of almost 20% in the last 12 months – due to the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The sector believes that changes in fuel prices, the dollar and commodities may make it even more difficult for the air market to recover, still quite seasoned from the economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

The European Union (EU) and Canada imposed, last Sunday (27/2), a general ban on flights to Russian planes.

Following the same direction, airlines such as Air France-KLM and Finnair have also decided to suspend travel to Vladimir Putin’s country. The United States canceled Russian flights only on Tuesday night (3/1), in a speech by President Joe Biden. The country has already warned that US citizens who are in Russia should consider “immediate departure” from there. “An increasing number of airlines are canceling flights to Russia, and several countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines,” the US Embassy in the Russian Federation said.

In response to the sanctions, Russia announced on Monday (2/28) the closure of airspace to companies from 36 countries. Until then, the restriction does not include US companies.

In Brazil, there are no air routes, direct or with stopovers, in force to Russia. The information is from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). In this way, the three largest companies in the country – Latam, Gol and Azul – continue to operate normally, despite the war in Eastern Europe.

In a note sent to metropolisesthe Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear) confirmed that its members do not operate flights that have the conflict region as their final destination, including Ukraine, and ensured that it monitors “carefully the impacts on dollar and oil quotations, which may increase further the costs of the airline industry”.

Abear reiterated the hope and desire that the situation will be resolved quickly through diplomacy.

According to the most recent survey by Anac, the real average domestic airfare in the third quarter of 2021 was R$529.93, the highest value since 2013. This is an increase of 45.3% over the same period of 2020.

In an article published on Linkedin, the CEO of Latam Airlines Brazil, Jerome Cadier, pointed out that the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians is expected to cause a series of impacts on the airline industry.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (5) The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which could trigger an armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible war.Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century can explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the gap to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Realizing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russia-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict According to experts, the conflict has the potential to economically impact the entire world. Western European countries, for example, fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ***photo-American-soldiers-in-Eastern-Europe Amid the exchange of accusations, the United States says there is an “imminent” threat from Moscow to Kiev and has sent more than 8,000 troops to Eastern Europe.Getty Images ***photo-president-Putin-of-Russia-2022 Putin officially recognized the independence of two regions of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists. A few hours later, he announced the deployment of soldiers to Donetsk and Luhansk, with the supposed mission of pacifying the area.Alexei NikolskyTASS via Getty Images) ***photo-tanks-military-exercise-conflict-Russia-and-Ukraine-2022 In response, the European Union and the United States have banned economic transactions with banks and entities that finance Russia’s military apparatus. The measures hit Russian politicians, banks, the defense sector and capital markets.Getty Images ***photo-ukrainian-population-protests-against-war-russia The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had evacuated the last diplomats on duty in the neighboring country. For Putin’s foreign ministry, Russian diplomats are at risk of violence Getty Images ***photo-training-military-civilians-kiev-soldier-with-arms-ukraine At risk of invasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Western countries for more weapons. He defended that this would be a way of resisting against RussiaGetty Images 0

“We have to monitor and react to three potential impacts: 1) on fuel prices and exchange rates; 2) in the capital market and in the availability of credit; and 3) in the price and availability of commodities relevant to the industry (such as titanium, for example, necessary for the manufacture of airplanes)”, listed the executive, when questioning rhetorically how long this will last.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil soared once again this Monday and went back to US$ 100.

“From the first reactions, the impact on airline costs is undeniable. Unfortunately, in the current situation in the sector, these increases will impact ticket prices. It’s a shame, especially at a time when what we want most is to fly again”, continued Cadier.

According to Anac, airlines are free to set prices, according to market demand and supply.