Brazilians go to Polish border to help compatriots flee war in Ukraine | National Journal

At Polandin the border region with the UkraineBrazilian citizens are trying to help other Brazilians escape the war.

A trip in the opposite direction. “There’s a good barricade here on the highway. Here it seems that there is a conflict” says Rodolfo Caires. Instead of running away, the pharmaceutical scientist heads towards war. He crosses the Ukrainian border to help.

“I’m crossing because I received a special volunteer pass, so I can cut to bring supplies and shelter to those who are up front”, adds the Brazilian.

Rodolfo lives in Dublin, Ireland. On Saturday (28), he traveled to Poland and joined other Brazilians who have been driving to Lviv, in Ukraineseek out people who cannot leave the country. He talked to the National Journal while waiting in line at the border, with three people in the car – two Ukrainians and one Brazilian.

“Knowing that Brazilians were here in a place so different from Brazil, I decided to come because I know how it is. So, just having someone there helping, giving assistance, on your side, makes a difference than being alone in such a chaotic situation”, says Rodolfo.

It is through social networks that requests and offers for help appear. The internet has connected Brazilians spread across Europe with those who remain isolated in Ukraine. People who never saw each other, but who will never leave the memories of those hard days.

It was after 8 pm in Lviv when Clara, who lives in Germany, arrived in the city centre.

“Too much chaos here now. Chaotic traffic. Many people coming to the station to meet family, meet people arriving from other cities”, says Clara.

With a sign with the design of the Brazilian flag, she tried to locate the Brazilians she came to rescue.

“I am here to receive four Brazilians who have just arrived in Lviv by train. We are waiting for them, I don’t know who they are”, says the Brazilian.

A ride is not always enough to leave the war behind. Physical educator Martha Arno is well aware of this. Her family is Polish. Her mother came to Brazil as a refugee from World War II. Today, relatives who stayed in Europe are preparing to take in a Ukrainian mother with two young children.

From Brazil, Martha helped with money, sent to a Catholic entity that has contributed to managing the refugee crisis in Poland.