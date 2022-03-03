Brent oil nears $120, investors monitor Russia-Ukraine trade and more market highlights today

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday (3), while US futures indexes are slightly lower and Europe is low, with tensions remaining high due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and with oil and commodity prices continuing to rise. .

Rising oil prices are contributing to inflation fears. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the benchmark for U.S. crude, hit $112 a barrel during Wednesday’s session, a price last seen in May 2011. Brent, on the other hand, hit the day’s high near the US. $120 a barrel, more precisely at $119.84.

Amid rampant inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House of Representatives that he remains committed to easing cost pressures through rate hikes despite the uncertainty unfolding in Ukraine. This Thursday, Powell presents a monetary policy report to the US Senate at 12:00 pm.

Today will also take place the second round of negotiations regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Belarus for a possible ceasefire, according to Russia’s top negotiator, Vladimir Medinski.

In Brazil, the 4th reading of the IPC-S for February comes out in the morning, with a high projection of 0.30%, according to analysts interviewed by Reuters. On the corporate side, AES Brasil discloses its results for the fourth quarter of 2021, after the market closes.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indices decline this morning (3), after the strong rise of the main indices the day before, despite growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Wall Street ended strong yesterday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank should raise interest rates less than some investors feared. Traders now see a 95% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in March.

The PMI and ISM Services readings will also be released on Thursday morning.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.13%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.18%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.40%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed, with investors eyeing the war in Ukraine.

A private survey released today (3) showed slowing growth in Chinese services activity in February, with the Caixin/Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index reaching 50.2 for that month. This compared to the January reading of 51.4.

The 50-point mark on PMI readings separates growth from contraction. PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.09%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.70%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.55%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.61%

Europe

European markets are mixed on growing fears over Ukraine’s future amid more reports of overnight explosions in the capital Kiev, as investors look forward to a new round of talks between Russians and Ukrainians.

Last night, the city of Kherson, strategic center in Southern Ukraine, was conquered by Russian forces, confirmed the mayor of the locality, Igor Kolykhaev, to the newspaper “The New York Times”.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.21%

DAX (Germany), -0.55%

CAC 40 (France), +0.15%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.32%

commodities

Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday, with Brent reaching more than US$119 at the highest of the day a barrel, more precisely US$119.84, as trade disruption and transport problems Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply concerns as US oil inventories fell to multi-year lows.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, have decided to stick with their plans for an increase in production to 400,000 barrels a day in March despite rising prices, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and disregarding the consumer requests for more oil.

In Dalian, ore is also following its rally, with an increase of almost 7% of its main contract. The day before, Vale’s share (VALE3) gained R$ 36.1 billion in market value as a reaction to the commodity’s high. The mining company’s share closed at R$99.65 and almost reached a level of R$100, which has not been reached since August 11.

WTI Oil, +4.16%, at $114.76 a barrel

Brent Oil, up 3.90%, at $117.33 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 6.83% to 797.50 yuan, equivalent to US$126.29

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.11% to $43,409.23 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Yesterday’s highlight (2) was the Beige Book, a summary of opinions that supports the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, the American central bank) monetary policy decisions, which pointed out that employment in the United States increased from a “modest to moderate” pace, with strong demand disseminated by workers and reports of difficulties in finding personnel.

Fed Chairman Powell said it was appropriate to raise interest rates in March and that he would propose a 0.25 point hike. He also signaled that the Fed could raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage point once or more if the rise in price indices remains more persistent than expected. The statement came during a hearing in the House of Representatives. Today, at noon, he speaks to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) agreed to a small, planned addition to oil production in April of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite prices rising to levels not seen in more than eight years, amid supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Brazil

8:00 am: FGV releases IPC-S 4th reading for February, with a 0.30% high forecast.

10 am: PMI Industrial Brazil for February

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

3pm: Monthly trade balance, Refinitiv consensus is $3.55 billion surplus

USA

10:30 am: New claims for unemployment benefits, with an expectation of 235,000 claims, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

11:45 am: Feb Services and Composite PMI

12pm: PMI ISM February

12pm: Powell addresses the US Senate

12:00: January Industry Order Orders

3. fuel projects

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said yesterday (2) that it is necessary to “prevent” the rise in gasoline prices in view of the new increase in the value of a barrel of oil. For that, according to him, the Senate will resume, next week, the debates on the projects that try to stop the fuel prices in the country.

“Next week, the two bills that bring measures to control the escalation of fuel prices will be on the Senate’s agenda. More than ever, faced with the increase in the price of a barrel of oil, we need to take measures to prevent the rise in fuel prices”, he published on his social network.

STF resumes voting on electoral fund

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes its judgment on the electoral fund this Thursday (3) and must form a majority to maintain the amount of R$ 4.9 billion approved by Congress. This will be the third session in which the so-called “Fundão” will be discussed.

Five ministers have already voted in favor of the billionaire value: Kassio Nunes Marques, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux and Luís Roberto Barroso. Only Minister André Mendonça, in his first collegiate judgment as rapporteur, voted for the amount to be reduced. Dias Toffoli, Rosa Weber, Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes still need to vote.

TSE signs agreement with LinkedIn to fight “fake news”

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reached an agreement with LinkedIn to combat the spread of “fake news” during the elections. In all, nine digital platforms have already committed to collaborating with the entity.

In February, the Electoral Justice announced that it had closed partnerships with Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Instagram, YouTube and Kwai. According to a signed document, LinkedIn has committed to removing “malicious content”, such as fake accounts and coordinated inauthentic behavior.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (2), Brazil recorded 335 deaths and 23,393 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 509, down 39% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 50,543, which represents a drop of 57% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 155,320,630 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 72.3% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 172,732,248 people, which represents 80.40% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 64,821,199 people, or 30.17% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

AES Brasil (AESB3) discloses its balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021, after the market closes. Check out more corporate highlights:

brMalls (BRML3)

brMalls (BRML3) announced the sale of 30% of its interest in Center Shopping Uberlândia, located in the city of Uberlândia, state of Minas Gerais, to current partners for R$ 307 million, to be paid in cash. The value represents a 2022 cap rate of 6.7%.

brMalls will retain a 21% interest in the project and will continue to manage and sell the mall.

Vibrate (VBBR3)

Vibra Energia (VBBR3) announced the conversion of debentures and the exercise of the call option of Comerc Participações. As a result, the company now holds 50% of Comerc.

Mater Dei (MATD3)

The Board of Directors of the Mater Dei hospital (MATD3), at a meeting held on March 2, 2022, approved, through its subsidiary RMDS Participações, the execution of the contract for the purchase of a representative interest between 75% and 80% of the Hospital and Santa Clara Maternity, with the majority of the doctors who are members of the HSC remaining.

The Enterprise Value of the operation for 100% of the HSC, including the property, is R$234 million, from which the net debt will be discounted, implying an implicit multiple of R$1.35 million per bed.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

