Briton dies of caffeine overdose after consuming the equivalent of 200 shots of coffee

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

A British personal trainer died after drinking the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee powdered caffeine.

Father of two Tom Mansfield miscalculated the amount of powder he should use on the kitchen scale.

A judicial inquiry in Ruthin, Wales revealed that the 29-year-old, from Colwyn Bay, fell ill shortly after taking the concoction on January 5, 2021.

The coroner in charge, John Gittins, came to the conclusion that it was a fatality and stated that the cause of death was caffeine toxicity.

