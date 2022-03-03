brokers recommend bonds with short maturities

Currently, even with generous interest rates on public and private fixed-income bonds, analysts still have a few highlights to recommend some of them. Especially the long-term ones. Therefore, the recommendation is not to invest in bonds with a maturity of more than 5 years. Even if they pay more, usually. Therefore, the ideal would be to choose short-term papers, of a maximum of three years. So, to find out more, check it out below!

BC ‘forgotten’ money: check your level and see how to go up

Brokers recommend fixed income bonds with short maturities

According to analysts, the recommendation of fixed-income securities with short maturities is precisely due to not knowing what might happen to the economy going forward. Both in relation to the political scenario and Brazilian inflation and interest rates. This rule is especially important for fixed-rate securities, which “lock” the remuneration at a fixed rate, which will not change until the day of redemption.

So, if the interest ends up getting higher than the contracted rate, you earn less than you could. And in some cases, you can even lose money. Currently, it is possible to find several fixed-income prefixed companies paying more than 11% or 12% per year, a high remuneration compared to what was seen in early 2021, when the Selic reached a minimum of 2%.

That is, the fixed rate is good if interest rates fall later, but if the rate does not fall and has to go up further, it is bad. As the Selic rate is uncertain, locking interest rates is not a good idea. Among other factors, there are doubts about inflation, fiscal rules of the country, among others. Because of all this, experts have preferred caution to certainty. This rule applies to both Treasury Direct and bank fixed-income securities, such as CDBs, LCAs and LCIs.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

Image: jesterpop / Shutterstock.com