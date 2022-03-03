Building hit by missile while volunteer recorded video in Ukraine

posted on 02/03/2022 18:34 / updated on 02/03/2022 18:35



(credit: reproduction)

A volunteer recorded the exact moment a Russian missile blew up a building in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. In the footage, he begins talking about money received for victims of the conflict with Russia and collection points for Ukrainians, when he is surprised by a loud noise and then the explosion.

The scare was great, but he managed to escape without serious injuries. Former Ukrainian ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, released the video on his Twitter profile this Wednesday (2/3), accompanied by the hashtag #PutinWarCriminal (Putin War Crime).

After the noise of the explosion, the victim fell to the ground, but the camera remained on. The volunteer managed to get up and walk out of the room.

Volunteer nearly killed while recording a video message. #PutinWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/40b9iCMvCh — olexander scherba???????? (@olex_scherba) March 2, 2022

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori