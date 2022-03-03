Burning ship with 4,000 cars sinks in failed rescue

The freighter Felicity Ace, which was transporting about 4,000 luxury cars from Germany to the United States and caught fire en route, sank in an attempt to tow it, its operator, MOL Ship Management, said. He had been drifting for a few weeks off the coast of Portugal, in the Atlantic Ocean.

In place since February 16, the ship had its entire crew of 22 people rescued quickly and safely. Their cargo was Volkswagen Group vehicles, including brands such as Porsche (1,100 of the cars), Bentley (189), Audi, Lamborghini (with cars like Urus and Aventador, which ended production) and VW’s own models.

On February 25, the attempt to tow the ship began. According to information, people had even entered the vessel for the start of transport after the fire.

According to the official statement, the boat was 407 km from the Azores region, in Portugal, when it sank more than 3,000 meters in the water.

There aren’t many more details about the wreck for now. MOL Ship Management says more information will be released as it becomes available. The Portuguese Navy also confirmed the sinking.

Check out the Portuguese Navy statement:

According to a report by the publication Reinsurance News, calculations suggest that the loss of the vessel to its insurer should be around US$ 500 million – or R$ 2.5 billion at the current price.

