Caixa releases new batch of FGTS birthday loot

If the beginning of the year is tight and you need some extra money in advance to pay off some outstanding debts or even buy what you want, the opportunity to have some cash in hand is now!

Caixa releases this Wednesday (2), the annual installment of the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) for those born in March. Bank branches open at noon this Ash Wednesday, according to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), due to the Carnival holiday.

The withdrawal can be made until May 31 by those born in March, who can also join the modality until March 31 and receive the first installment later this year.

Retirees: INSS confirms extra payment on March 7

Find out if they are stealing money from your INSS

Learn how to make the salary bonus money yield more

The birthday withdrawal is an option for those who wish to withdraw a portion of the FGTS every year, but the worker who opts for the modality loses the right to receive the entire amount of the Fund if dismissed without just cause (the 40% fine is maintained) .

The worker can withdraw from the birthday withdrawal at any time, according to the government, but it will be necessary to wait two years (24 months) to receive the full amount of the fund, even in the event of dismissal. The receipt of the termination fine of 40%, in this case, is maintained.

The amount to be withdrawn in the anniversary month varies according to the total balance in the FGTS accounts. Those who have up to R$500 in FGTS can withdraw half of the amount, for example. Those who have more than R$ 20 thousand can only withdraw 5% of the total. The higher the total amount of the FGTS, the lower the percentage authorized for annual withdrawal. See how to check your balance. In addition, workers who have a balance of more than R$500 receive an additional fixed annual installment.