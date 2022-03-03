Caoa Chery suspends vehicle production at the Jacareí/SP plant; see why

Caoa Chery announced that its plant in Jacareí/SP will enter into a layoff, with the gradual suspension of the employees’ employment contracts. According to the automaker, the suspension of activities occurs due to the lack of parts and a modernization of the production line that will last a month and a half.

In the plant located in the interior of São Paulo, automobiles such as the Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X Pro and the Arrizo 6 Pro are made. Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8.

The automaker explains that, despite the layoff, Employees continue to have their salaries paid in full, in addition to maintaining the 13th salary and other benefits. In addition, the stability period of 60 days after the return of vehicle assembly is confirmed.

The Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X Pro is one of the cars made in Jacarei/SP (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

Caoa Chery closed the month of January 2022 as the 10th place in sales in Brazil, with 3,131 registrations. In 2022, a few more brand launches are expected, such as electrified versions of the Tiggo 5X and Tiggo 8, very successful models within the automaker’s SUV lineup.

Source: Auto Esporte