Cargo ship with thousands of luxury cars sinks in Atlantic after catching fire; loss reaches R$ 2.5 billion | World

the freighter Felicity Ace which had caught fire on the 16th, sank in the Atlantic Ocean this Wednesday (2). On board were approx. 4 thousand supercars of the Porsche, Audi and Bentley brands. The damage from the loss of the ship and vehicles was estimated at BRL 2.5 billion .

The ship lost stability as it was being towed to the mainland and capsized, CNN reported. Flying the Panama flag, the freighter had left the Port of Emden, in Germany, where Volkswagen has a factory, for Davisville, in the USA.

The fire started when Felicity Ace was near the Azores Archipelago. You 22 crew had already been rescued unharmed. (watch below).

Portuguese air force rescues 22 crew from burning ship

According to the German newspaper “Handelsblatt”, an email from Volkswagen USA says there were 3,965 cars from the VW, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini brands.

Electrical problems cause accidents

YouTuber Matt Farah, who runs a channel about cars, said he was approached by a dealership who told him that an automobile he had ordered was among the cars on the ship.

“My car is drifting, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,” said the youtuber.

James Turner, a lawyer who specializes in disputes involving freight transport, said electrical problems are common causes of fires. Generally, Turner says, these ships have different floors and each is insulated, which could contain damage.

