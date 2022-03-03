Catechins are a health benefit bomb

The way you eat is a determining factor in your health, as many foods can be harmful or positive for your health. In this sense, it is important to have a balanced and healthy diet. With this, choosing foods that have catechins can be a good option, as these are a bomb of health benefits. Keep reading and see a list of 15 foods that have this compound.

benefits of catechins

Catechins are phytonutrients, from the polyphenol family, normally present in teas, fruits and their derivatives and that have several health benefits. Among them is cancer prevention, including its ability to collaborate with the death of cancer cells in certain cases. However, they are famous mainly for their antioxidant action, the function being most associated with the various benefits they bring.

In addition, catechins also protect the health of the heart, liver, blood vessels and brain, preventing brain disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. In addition, they have anti-inflammatory action, protecting from free radicals, as well as preventing thrombosis and hypertension. Catechins are also associated, in some foods, with weight loss, as in the case of green tea, which helps in burning fat and thus prevents obesity.

In this sense, given that it has many benefits, catechins are considered to be a bomb of health benefits. Therefore, it is important to emphasize that, in addition to acting directly on health, they also have an indirect effect. For example, catechins are important in preventing obesity, consequently preventing other complications resulting from this condition, such as diabetes and even premature death.

Foods rich in catechins

In view of the above, if you are interested in including more of this compound in your diet, here is a list of some foods and drinks that contain catechins: