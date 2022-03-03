Changes to food stamps are announced; Know how it is

New rules for the food stamp were sanctioned by the federal government at the end of 2021. Therefore, it is essential that workers entitled to the benefit keep an eye on what is to come from the changes.

According to the decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the novelties must be implemented by May 2023. The purpose of the measure is to simplify and reduce bureaucracy in labor laws.

But it is important to note that the new rules will not apply immediately. This is because companies will have 18 months to adapt to the newly announced regulations.

What changes have been announced for food stamps?

The first and main one says that establishments that work with food stamps must accept this form of payment regardless of the brand that appears on the card.

However, places will be given the right to accept or not the food stamp or meal ticket as a form of payment. Another novelty has to do with the hiring of suppliers by companies. In practice, they will not be able to receive discounts on the contracted amount.

Summing up: with the flexibility of the flag, the worker will be able to use his benefit in places that accept food stamps. What remains in effect and unchanged are the rules that prohibit the use of the ticket for consuming alcoholic beverages or converting the benefit into cash.