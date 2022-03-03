Cheaper? Why IPI reduction will change little in the price of cars – 03/02/2022

The news seemed too good: a cut in the percentage of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) rates of up to 25%, as of March 1st.

Tax burden on automobiles in Brazil is the highest in the world. A model with a 2-liter gasoline engine, for example, has to pay 25% of IPI and 11.6% of PIS/Cofins (federal taxes) when leaving the factory, plus 12% of ICMS (state tax). This reaches 36% of the suggested list price.

There is still the IPVA of 4%, divided between state and municipality. In approximate numbers, there are almost 70% difference between the car with and without taxes. In comparison, in the US the same calculation points to 9% and in the European average, 22%.

However, in the case of vehicles, the reduction in the percentage of the IPI rate was 18.5% and not 25%. Of course, lower tax is always welcome. All manufacturers and importers are expected to pass on the difference to the consumer. Don’t get too excited, as there was a modest gain. I asked Bright Consulting for an estimate as a simple reference.

Engines up to 1 liter of cylinder capacity: IPI from 7% to 5.7%. Final price: minus 1.2%.

From 1 to 2 liters (gasoline): IPI from 13% to 10.6%. Final price: minus 2.1%.

From 1 to 2 liters (ethanol): IPI from 11% to 8.9%. Final price: minus 1.8%.

Above 2 liters (gasoline): IPI from 25% to 20.4%. Final price: minus 3.7%.

Above 2 liters (ethanol): IPI from 18% to 14.7%. Final price: minus 2.8%.

Today, 48% of the cars sold have engines up to 1 liter and 50% between 1 and 2 liters. Only 2%, above 2 liters.

The 10 best-selling models in the world in 2021

Difficulties in supplying semiconductor chips, as well as logistical problems, hampered vehicle sales around the world last year. But Japanese brands were able to manage the shortage more efficiently, resulting in seven of the top ten best-selling models in the world in 2021.

The consulting company Jato did the survey and pointed out the leadership of the Corolla in its 12th generation:

1) Toyota Corolla: 985,336 units;

2) Toyota RAV4: 965,839;

3) Honda CR-V: 713,143;

4) Toyota Camry: 617,010;

5) Tesla Model 3: 592,719;

6) Honda Civic: 569,069;

7) Ford F150: 541,076;

8) Toyota Yaris: 515,018;

9) Nissan Sylphy, 498,583;

10) Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, 469,525.

In this list there is a heavy pickup (F150) and two electric models (Model 3 and Hongguang, the latter being a Chinese microcar measuring just 2.92 m long). Toyota had four products in the top 10 last year. The Golf used to be on this list, but it faced greater production difficulties and was left out.

It should be noted Toyota’s strategy of keeping the Corolla name on models with very different external lines such as the Corolla Cross. The hatch version, in Europe, was already called Auris until 2018, when it was renamed Corolla, although with no resemblance to the sedan. Volkswagen, for example, has another vision: Golf and Jetta, Polo and Virtus. GM focuses on Onix (hatch) and Onix Plus (sedan). Nissan Sylphy is produced only in China and has already adopted different names (Almera, Pulsar, Sentra and Sunny) depending on the country.

High Wheel

– Stellantis released its strategic plan for 2030. It intends to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% and achieve neutrality in 2038. For this, the group expects, within eight years, to have 100% of its sales in Europe with electric vehicles only. battery (VEB) and 50% in the US. For other markets, including China, no forecast was made. The group’s worldwide production would be 5 million BEV per year by 2030. The first Jeep BEV debuts in early 2023.

– The Geneva Motor Show was canceled this year, but the Car of the Year award was held and broadcast on the Motor Show’s website. The winner was the electric Kia EV6 with its completely new and very attractive look, followed by the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Of the seven finalists, only the Peugeot 308 (fourth place) had a combustion engine. The other finalists: Skoda Enyaq iV, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Cupra Born.

– Those who value a hatchback’s handling, cornering behavior, driving position and high-end finish are well served with the Audi A3 Sportback. Engine combination of 190 hp / 32.6 kgf.m and automatic transmission of seven gears (two clutches) guarantees acceptable performance, although the ideal would be something in the range of at least 220 hp for a car of almost 1,500 kg. Rear seat space is a bit limited, but the trunk is very good. Front collision alert and autonomous emergency braking are missing, items present in cheaper models.

– São Paulo Motor Experience, which will be held at the Interlagos race track, from the 6th to the 14th of August, has expanded the number of initiatives to attract more public to the event. Arena Racing, Special Vehicles, Performance and Customization, Classic Cars and Kids are the new scheduled spaces. Of the 23 boxes offered to exhibitors, 18 have been reserved so far.