check how the program works

Conect SUS: check out the operation of the program Connect SUS is an application, from the Ministry of Health, which records the entire trajectory of those seeking care in the Unified Health System (SUS). It shows, for example, data on patient visits and hospitalizations. It allows the consultation of medicines and tests performed and the scheduling of consultations in the public health network. It also gives access to the National Digital Vaccination Card, allowing Brazilians to consult all vaccines applied in public and private networks, including Covid-19.

Conect SUS also offers a list of services and consultations for the Brazilian population, such as hospitals, health centers, emergency services and popular pharmacies. It also makes available which are the maternity hospitals, health academies and centers of specialty and Psychosocial Care that are offered to the population throughout the country. It also provides guidelines on organ and blood donations.

It is information related to health, quickly, in the palm of the Brazilian’s hand. All to provide better care to citizens in the health care network. In practice, the application came to computerize the patient’s chart and speed up public health care.

“Connect SUS is an application that was introduced to me in my first prenatal consultations. He is very good. I registered there, I highly recommend. I registered it for my daughter as well. It’s very quick for you to register, it’s very easy”, said Lorrany Ferreira dos Santos Lopes, who lives in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, and is an assistant in a tax accounting department.

One of the advantages of having this application, according to Lorrany, is the convenience of having everything on the cell phone. “A practicality, because you can take your cell phone and save the photo album of your SUS card. So any time you need it, you can jump into the app that’s there. So, I follow my appointments and those of my daughter. It’s all there. Pediatrician, vaccination, consultations, all appointments, all appointments are there.”

How to register

Registering at Conect SUS is very simple and can be done in a few minutes. Just use your CPF or National Health Card number.

The first step is to enter the app store on your cell phone or tablet and type “App Conect SUS”, and download it for free. Registration can also be done on any computer with internet access through the website connectsus-paiente.saude.gov.br.

Through the gov.br Portal, the user can also access the tool.

“The app is free. It can be a very important tool for citizens and their health care. It is important that citizens download the application, check the information available and follow the process of gradual availability of the most relevant information”, explained Gabriella Nunes Neves, from the Information Technology Department of the Unified Health System.

To date, more than 8.5 million downloads have been made.

By accessing Connect SUS, you can:

– View your complete health history in one place;

– View your medications, appointments and exams;

– Check which hospitals, health centers and emergency services are closest to you;

– Schedule routine appointments;

– Have access to important health information;

– Have access to the National Digital Vaccination Card; and

– And ask questions about the SUS.

Covid-19

The Ministry of Health is encouraging the population to download the Conect SUS to facilitate monitoring of vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. As soon as they receive the immunization against the disease, whoever is registered in the system will have the dose registered in Conect SUS. There, it will be possible for the user to consult the type of vaccine applied, the manufacturing batch and the date the dose was administered. This information helps prevent a person from taking doses from different labs.

The Federal Government clarified, however, that it is not mandatory to be a user of the application to be vaccinated against the disease.

If you don’t have the app, just take an identification document with your CPF number to the health center at the time you are summoned to take the dose, according to the priority groups.













