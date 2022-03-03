Check the results of Quina 5792 and Lotofácil 2460 this Wednesday (2/3)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on the night of this Wednesday (25/8), four lotteries: contests 5792 from Quina, 2460 from Lotofácil, 214 from Super Sete and 2281 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 50-77-12-38-39.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 12 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 10-16-08.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 1 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:
Column 1: 1
Column 2: 2
Column 3: 5
Column 4: 6
Column 5: 8
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 05-12-15-18-23-11-03-06-04-02-01-14-09 -25-19.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here

Watch the full broadcast:

