Children enter virtual strip clubs with Metaverse app, reveals BBC investigation – 02/03/2022 – Daily life

Warning: This article contains text and images with sexual content

A BBC News researcher posed as a 13-year-old girl and witnessed harassment, sexual situations, racist slurs and a threat of rape in the metaverse, virtual reality world.

She used an app aimed at ages 13 and up and visited virtual rooms where avatars simulated sex. Sex toys and condoms were shown to her, and she was approached by several adult men.

The metaverse is the name given to games and experiences accessed with virtual reality glasses. The technology, previously restricted to the world of games, is being adapted to many other areas – from watching concerts or virtual trips to the cinema, passing through activities in the corporate world.

Mark Zuckerberg considers the metaverse the future of the internet — so much so that he recently renamed his corporation Meta and has invested billions of dollars in developing his Oculus Quest.

The Oculus Quest — which now bears the Meta Quest brand — is estimated to have up to 75% of the market share. It was one such device that the BBC News researcher used to explore an app called VRChat, a virtual online platform that users can explore with 3D avatars.

While not made by Meta, it can be downloaded from an app store on the Meta Quest eyewear with no minimum age checks — the only requirement is a Facebook account.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), a British organization dedicated to the safety of children, said it was “shocked and angered” by what was revealed by the BBC investigation.

Andy Burrows, the organization’s head of online child safety policy, added that the findings demonstrate “a toxic combination of risks” and that some apps in the metaverse have a “dangerous nature.”

The BBC News researcher created a fake profile to set up her account — and her real identity was not verified.

Within VRChat, there are rooms where users can meet: some environments are innocent — a McDonald’s, for example — but there are also pole dances and strip clubs.

Children roam freely alongside adults.

One man told our researcher that avatars “can take their clothes off and do unprintable things.” Others speak of “erotic games”.

Following the BBC News investigation, the NSPCC said improving online security is a matter of urgency.

Burrows of the NSPCC said that “children are being exposed to totally inappropriate and incredibly harmful experiences.”

He believes tech companies have learned little from the mistakes made in the first generation of social media.

“This is a product that has a dangerous nature, because of lack of oversight and negligence. We are seeing products being released without safety considerations” for users, he said.

Meta stated that it offers tools that allow players to block other users and is looking to make security improvements “as it learns how people interact in these spaces.”

BBC News also spoke to an activist in the field of online safety who spent months investigating VRChat and who now posts his videos on YouTube.

He has spoken with children who say they have been harassed on the platform and forced to engage in virtual sex. He prefers to remain anonymous because he is concerned about his family’s safety.

The activist explained why virtual reality is so immersive that children represent sexual movements.

My VRChat experience

By Jess Sherwood

I was surprised how totally immersed you are in these spaces. I felt like a child again. When adult men asked why I wasn’t in school and encouraged me to participate in virtual reality sex acts, it all felt more disturbing.

VRChat definitely felt more like a playground for adults than children. Many of the rooms were decorated in an erotic atmosphere, in neon pink, something similar to what you see in Amsterdam’s Red Light District or in the more seedy parts of London’s Soho at night. Inside the room, it was possible to see sex toys.

The music that plays in the rooms, which can be chosen by the players, adds to the impression that this is not a space suitable for children.

Everything about the rooms was unsettling. There were avatars that simulated group sex on the floor, talking to each other like children pretending to be adult couples.

It’s very uncomfortable, and the options are to stay and watch, move to another room where there will be something similar, or participate—which, on many occasions, I’ve been instructed to do.

‘Little moderation’

People whose job it is to observe advances in virtual reality are also concerned.

Catherine Allen directs the consultancy Limina Immersive and is currently writing a report on virtual reality for the Institution of Engineering and Technology in London.

She says her research team found many of her VR experiences “fun and surreal”, but others were “quite traumatic and upsetting”.

Allen describes a case that occurred on an app owned by Meta where there was a 7-year-old girl.

A group of men surrounded the two and made a rape joke. Allen said he had to stay among the men to protect the child.

“I shouldn’t have done that, but that’s because there is no moderation, or apparently very little moderation.”

Virtual reality and the metaverse are not specifically mentioned in the UK’s new internet security laws, which are due to be presented to the British parliament in the coming months.

But in a parliamentary hearing last year, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had made it clear that the legislation would cover this field.

The bill, when approved, will hold platforms and providers responsible for protecting children against harmful content.

VRChat told the BBC it was “working hard to make the app a safe and welcoming place for everyone”. The company said that “predatory and toxic behavior has no place on the platform”.

Meta Product Manager for VR Integrity Bill Stillwell said in a statement: “We want everyone who uses our products to have a good experience and to easily find the tools that can help in situations like these so we can investigate and take action. “

He added, “For cross-platform apps, we provide tools that allow players to report and block users.”

“We will continue to make improvements as we learn more about how people interact in these spaces.”

Child safety organizations advise parents to check which apps their children are using on their VR glasses and, whenever possible, use them to check that activities are appropriate.

Many apps allow users to simultaneously “stream” their experience to a phone or laptop, so parents can watch what’s happening while their kids play.