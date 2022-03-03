China asked Russia not to invade Ukraine during Winter Games

A Western intelligence report, obtained through sources in the American newspaper “The New York Times”, indicates that China would have asked Russia not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympic Games, held in Beijing between the 4th and February 20th. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized on the 21st the deployment of troops to Donetsk and Luhansk, areas dominated by separatists, and gave the green light for the invasion three days later.

According to the report, the report indicates that “senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge of Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion began” and that “US and European officials find it hard to believe that it is purely coincidental that the invasion of Putin did not start before the Olympics.”

In early February, Chinese President Xi Jinping received President Putin in Beijing, and the two countries announced a “no limits” strategic partnership. At the time, the leaders also declared that they “would not tolerate foreign attempts to undermine the stability of their regions and would fight any interference and support for revolutions in their areas of influence.”

This Wednesday (2), the UN General Assembly approved this Wednesday a resolution deploring Russian attacks against Ukraine, calling for the immediate withdrawal of troops and calling for negotiations to be established: there were 141 votes, 5 against and 35 abstentions. China abstained.

At the assembly, the Chinese government urged the international community to focus on finding a negotiated solution. China also criticized the fact that the text was not the subject of a larger negotiating process. Beijing also criticized the sanctions imposed against Russia and warned of the risk of NATO expansion.

China is trying to evacuate thousands of its citizens, including diplomats, from Ukraine. At least one Chinese national was wounded by gunfire while trying to leave Ukraine, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Strategy to not annoy Chinese

The NYT says British officials judged that a Putin attack before the end of the Olympics “was possible but unlikely”. That’s because Russia’s plan to overcome heavy sanctions imposed by the United States and allies was highly dependent on China’s support and that Putin would not risk angering the Chinese leader.

US officials, interviewed by the report on condition of anonymity, say they observed Moscow making final preparations for the attack on Ukraine around February 10.

At the time, Americans – who received information from Russia – said they considered the date of February 16 for the invasion of Ukrainian territory, which ended up not materializing.

Image: UOL Art

War reaches the 7th day

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached its seventh day today, with heavy attacks on the second largest Ukrainian city, Kharkiv, with bombing of the city hall.

In the south of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces say they have taken control of the town of Kherson, near the Crimean peninsula. Ukrainian authorities deny it, and speak of siege.

The eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is suffering mass casualties and water shortages as it fends off a relentless onslaught of Russian forces, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV.

A missile blew up a building in Ukraine as a volunteer recorded video to comment on donations intended for victims. In the images, it is possible to hear the noise of the artifact approaching at high speed, until the moment it hits the building.

More than 40,000 people are without food and electricity in eastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said today, as a result of Russian attacks on the region. Among the cities affected are Donetsk and Lugansk, which are in territories occupied by pro-Russian separatists recognized by Putin as autonomous republics.

About ten people, including eight children, were evacuated from the basement of a school in the city of Severodonetsk after a bombing. So far, Ukrainian officials speak of hundreds of dead.