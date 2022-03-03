China buys US soybeans at peak Brazilian export season | agribusiness

China bought soybeans from the United States on Tuesday (2), as American shipments were cheaper compared to Brazilian shipments, despite this being the peak period for exports from the South American country.

China, the world’s biggest soybean importer, has booked at least five shipments of US soybeans, or about 300,000 tonnes, for April-May shipment, according to an Asian trader with knowledge of the deal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday that private exporters reported selling 198,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 198,000 tonnes to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 business year ending Aug.

While the five shipments were old-crop grain, China also ordered some new-cycle volumes from the US, which will be available from September, according to the trader, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

USDA also reported sales of 68,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for 2022/23.

The deal was made because US beans were cheaper than Brazilian ones, and physical crushing margins were interesting, the trader says.

Physical crushing margins for US Gulf grain for April-May delivery were about 500 yuan ($79.19) per tonne, according to data from Mysteel, a China-based consultancy.

“(Margins) are pretty high. Whoever has soybeans will make a fortune,” said another northern Chinese trader, who was not among the three sources who confirmed the purchase on Tuesday.

“China has been turning to the US since the Lunar New Year holiday. Although US and Brazilian grain prices were about the same, logistics for US shipments were faster,” said the trader, who also declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

China’s soybean meal prices rose to record highs last month amid tightening supplies and as bad weather slashed crop estimates and delayed exports from Brazil, the world’s biggest exporter.