city ​​says it made a deal with invading military

Officials in the small Ukrainian town of Konotop, in the north-east of the country, say they have struck a deal with the Russian military to avoid “mutual provocation” after a group of villagers surrounded troops threatening to attack the town. Russia does not confirm the pact.

Videos posted on social media show a Russian group being confronted by a crowd in the city. One of the soldiers raises his arms as he returns to his car as he is surrounded by Ukrainians.

Konotop's locals clash with Putin's occupiers. They thought that they would be welcomed by citizens, now finding out the truth.

According to CNN, the invaders went to negotiate with city authorities. The military would have asked for surrender under penalty of attacking Konotop.

After the ultimatum, the city’s mayor, Artem Semenikhin, reportedly challenged the Russians. In a video, he addresses fellow countrymen asking:

They’re giving me these terms now: if we start resisting, they’ll bomb the city with artillery. If the majority of you vote for it, we will fight back. Who votes to fight back?”

Artem Semenikhin, Mayor of Konotop

Rousing speech on the public square by Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, who says Russian forces surrounded the city and delivered an ultimatum: surrender and leave or be destroyed. "I'm for fighting them!" he shouts to a roar of applause and raised fists.

After a shout of approval, some suggested that women and children leave the city. The mayor then says that the decision to face the enemy “has to be taken by everyone, because the artillery is aimed at us”.

Shortly afterwards, the head of the military administration of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, stated that an agreement had been reached with the Russians after further negotiations.

“There is an agreement that we will not shoot and there will be no mutual provocation. They remain in their positions. Unobstructed passage of public transport and services, ambulances, vehicles with food, humanitarian goods will be provided,” he said. Zhyvytsky.

On the part of Russia, there was no manifestation about the agreement.

Across Ukraine, there are numerous cases of resistance to the Russian advance, with civilians blocking roads, standing in front of tanks and confronting enemy soldiers.