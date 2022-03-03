Clean and virtually unlimited energy can be obtained 20 km below us

A fusion drill bit drilling a hole approximately 20 km deep could extract clean and abundant energy. At least that’s the idea of ​​Quale, an initiative that proposes the exploration of geothermal energy hidden beneath our feet.

For Quale, geothermal energy is the only renewable and inexhaustible solution with the potential to make it available everywhere on the planet. To access it, you don’t have to go beyond the Earth’s crust, much less the mantle — just 20 km below the surface.

There, researchers can get a temperature of up to 500°, which would be enough to “repower most fossil fuel-fired power plants around the world,” says the startup’s website, which has just raised $40. million in funding.

The Quale rig will combine conventional rotary drilling with gyrotron-powered millimeter wave directed energy drilling.

The money will go into fusion technology to drill one of the deepest holes ever. To do this, they will use a machine called a gyrotron, normally used to create millimeter electromagnetic waves to superheat plasma in nuclear fusion reactors.

In place of the plasma used in the reactors, Quale would point the equipment at the ground to pierce it with energy beams. According to Paul Woskov, a senior fusion research engineer at MIT, just 0.1% of his geothermal energy could “supply the energy needs of the entire world for over 20 million years.”

There are some natural heat sources that occur naturally, but they are very rare and shallow. Therefore, geothermal energy currently provides only about 0.3% of global energy consumption. With fusion drilling, we would reach the required depth.

The deepest hole humanity has ever drilled is the Kola Superdeep Borehole, a Russian project started in 1970 with the aim of reaching the mantle. One of its holes reached a record depth of 12,289 m, but the team concluded that it was unfeasible to go any deeper.

The expected temperature at that depth was around 100°C, but the Kola team found it to be close to 180°C. With technologies such as the gyrotron — a piece of equipment originally developed in Soviet Russia in the mid-1960s — it is expected to drill to a depth of 20 km.

Gyrotrons generate electromagnetic waves in the millimeter part of the spectrum, with wavelengths shorter than microwaves and longer than visible or infrared light. They are used to heat plasma in nuclear fusion reactors and have evolved greatly in recent decades.

There are other advantages of geothermal energy, the little space it will take up on the surface compared to industrial-scale solar and wind energy. It could also result in a global geopolitical shift, as all countries will have equal access to their own virtually inexhaustible, carbon-free energy source.

